Carlos Alcaraz becomes new face of Louis Vuitton

Carlos Alcaraz recently became a house ambassador for the reputed fashion label Louis Vuitton.

The Spaniard suffered a disappointing exit at the 2023 Roland Garros where his stellar run was cut short in the event's semi-final. Despite putting up a thrilling show, Alcaraz's fate was ultimately sealed by champion Novak Djokovic after the former, unfortunately, picked up on severe cramps in the match.

Regardless, the 20-year-old has had a flourishing run in the season's first half. Alcaraz recently reinstated his position as World No. 1 after bagging his fifth ATP title of the year, the Cinch Championship.

The Spaniard swapped rankings with Djokovic after the Serb claimed the top spot in the ATP Ranking earlier with his Roland Garros triumph.

In light of his applaudable and growing achievements, Alcaraz has joined forces with the luxury brand, Louis Vuitton. The Spaniard was announced as the House Ambassador of the Paris-based trendsetter via the company's official social media handles.

"Carlos Alcaraz for Louis Vuitton. 'It’s a dream for me to now be a part of the Louis Vuitton family.' World-renowned tennis champion and the youngest player to be ranked number 1 in history will be joining the Maison as a new House Ambassador," read Louis Vuitton's post.

Carlos Alcaraz also reflected on the brand's effect on him when he was younger. He also stated Louis Vuitton is "the best fashion brand today." He admitted to feeling surreal being a part of the team and surrounded by decorated personalities.

"When I hear Louis Vuitton, I think elegance and what is the best fashion brand today. I remember, a long time back, when I was younger, I saw people with Louis Vuitton bags, with clothes, and I always wanted to get one of those. The truth is I feel really proud, it's such a dream to be part of Louis Vuitton's family and to be surrounded with big celebrities," Alcaraz said.

"The chances are not so much" - Carlos Alcaraz is modest about his chances in Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz believes his chances of winning the upcoming grasscourt slam, Wimbledon, are slim.

The Spaniard explained how Novak Djokovic's presence in the season's third Grand Slam makes the draw decidedly difficult.

The Spaniard recently clinched his maiden grasscourt title and reclaimed his World No. 1 position. He still believes, however, that Djokovic poses a threat to his chances in the SW19. The Serb will be playing to match Margaret Court's grand slam record in the open era.

“The chances are not so much. Novak is coming to Wimbledon,” Alcaraz spoke.

Djokovic, meanwhile, has the opportunity to go level with Roger Federer with most Wimbledon wins in men's tennis with eight.

