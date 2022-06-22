This is a sign of the times, the psyche is being "de-tabooed", it's becoming more important: Sports Psychologist Katharina Albertin lauds Naomi Osaka and other athletes for prioritizing mental health

Naomi Osaka is one of the revolutionaries in the sporting world to have taken a stand to protect their mental health above all else. With more athletes now following her example, Sports Psychologist Katharina Albertin has lauded the likes of Osaka and others for prioritizing their mental health.

Last season, Naomi Osaka, one of the most followed players in the tennis world, publicly opened up about her mental health issues and took a break from the sport after the US Open.

In a recent interview, Albertin shed light on the importance of mental health for sportspeople and is glad to see the likes of Osaka and gymnastics great Simone Biles, among others, setting an example for athletes around the world to follow.

"This is a sign of the times. Not only in sports, but fortunately in general, the psyche is being de-tabooed. Mental health is becoming more and more important," Albertin said on the same.

The sports psychologist believes that Osaka, Biles, and other such athletes showed courage to prioritize their mental health at the right time, not allowing things to worsen. When asked about the consequences of not making a tough decision when the time comes, Albertin said the repercussions can be catastrophic.

"That could have been dangerous: If we humans repeatedly cross borders that show us body and soul, we weaken our psyche and become more susceptible to mental illnesses. We also know from sports research that the risk of an accident is higher when someone feels mentally unfit to compete. In individual cases, however, it can also happen that an athlete weighs the psychic vote too heavily," Albertin expressed.

Osaka, Biles, and many athletes across the world have often been subjected to unsavory language and accusations on social media whenever they have spoken about their mental health. Albertin slammed all the naysayers, stressing the challenges sportspeople face on a daily basis.

"It annoys me every time top athletes are accused of not being robust enough, too weak-willed or too self-centered. That's bullshit - they would never have gotten this far if they didn't have that insane amount of self-discipline. Most people have no idea how strict everyday life as an athlete is and how much has to be sacrificed - often since childhood," Albertin said further.

Injured Naomi Osaka pulls out of 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Naomi Osaka at the Mutua Madrid Open

Naomi Osaka will miss Wimbledon for the second year running after an Achilles injury ruled her out of the 2022 edition. The Japanese superstar last participated at Wimbledon in 2019, a tournament where she has played just seven main draw matches in her career.

In a social media post where she announced her withdrawal, Naomi Osaka also shared a heartfelt message where she revealed that she is working on getting stronger mentally.

The four-time Grand Slam champion last played at the French Open a few weeks ago, where she lost in the opening round to Amanda Anisimova. Naomi Osaka is in the midst of another topsy-turvy year on tour, having reached just one WTA final so far in the Miami Open. The 24-year-old, who was crowned the highest-earning female athlete earlier this year, has dropped to No. 42 in the WTA rankings.

