"This is simply impressive" - Holger Rune all praise for Novak Djokovic's endurance

Rising star Holger Rune mentioned that he was very impressed by Novak Djokovic's ability to adapt to different conditions quickly. A couple of days after the former World No. 1 won the ATP 250 title in Tel Aviv, he duly dispatched Christian Garin in straight sets at the Astana Open.

The Dane stated that the Serb playing five matches in Tel Aviv before immediately taking part in another event elsewhere, without feeling the effects of jetlag, was impressive.

"I think Djokovic is impressive coming from 5 matches and a final win in Israel and play amazing tennis in Astana managing jet lag etc. this is simply impressive," said Rune.

“From the start to the end, a great performance" - Novak Djokovic on his defeat of Christian Garin

Novak Djokovic in action at the 2022 Laver Cup.

Novak Djokovic made easy work of Christian Garin in his opening-round match at the 2022 Astana Open, beating him 6-1, 6-1. He will next face World No. 34 Botic van de Zandschulp in the Round of 16.

In his post-match press conference, the Serb mentioned that it was a great performance from him throughout the match and he did not put a foot wrong.

“From the start to the end, [it was] a great performance. Playing in a new tournament, different conditions, the first match is never easy. Obviously you are looking to see how you are going to adapt, but I did it perfectly, really, played as well as I can. I just made him work and used every opportunity that was presented to me,” he said.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion recognized his ability to adapt quickly to different conditions and surfaces throughout his career.

“I was lucky that throughout my career I was actually pretty quick in adjusting to different conditions and surfaces. But I think that experience helps of knowing what to do. But [also] winning a tournament, [as opposed to] losing in a final or semis, makes a difference mentally. Coming into this tournament I feel confident, I feel excited, I feel motivated, so I think that helps as well to adjust quickly,” he added.

This year, the 35-year-old is the only player to have triumphed in ATP competitions played on all three surfaces - clay, grass and hardcourts. He is on course to qualify for the Nitto ATP Finals for the 15th time in his career.

