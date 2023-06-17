"This is something opposite of me" - Elena Rybakina admits wanting to learn singing and dancing

Elena Rybakina, the World No. 3 and finalist at the Australian Open 2023, recently opened up about her aspiration to acquire certain skills outside her sport. During a birthday interview posted by the official Twitter handle of the Australian Open, Rybakina shared a light-hearted desire to learn singing and dancing. These are skills she admits are currently beyond her.

The Twitter post, dated June 17, 2023, by the Australian Open, celebrated the Kazakhstan player's birthday with the caption:

"Dance like nobody's watching 💃 🪩. Happy birthday to our AO 2023 finalist, @lenarybakina🥳".

The Kazakhstan tennis star, despite her successful sporting career, showed her humble and charming side during this exchange. When asked which is the one skill that she currently doesn't possess but wants to, she replied:

"I don't know, maybe, sing or dance, because this is something, for sure, opposite of me. Like, I am really bad and everything. Like, this is something it would be cool to know how to do."

The interviewer, picking up on Rybakina's candour, replied:

"Elena, this is the perfect spot to sing and dance."

Rybakina responded in jest:

"No! No! Maybe in my next life."

Rybakina, the reigning Wimbledon champion and a two-time WTA 1000 event winner this year, recently withdrew from Roland Garros citing an upper respiratory illness. The news of her withdrawal came just before her third-round match against Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo.

Rybakina's strong performance on clay in Rome had marked her as a promising player for Paris where she had reached the quarterfinals in 2021.

Prior to her withdrawal, the 24-year-old showcased commendable performances, not losing a single set in the first two rounds against Brenda Fruhvirtova and Linda Noskova. Her straight-sets victory (6-3, 6-3) over Noskova was a testament to her form, registering her eighth consecutive win.

Rybakina, known for her powerful serves and precise groundstrokes, is set to compete in the upcoming grass season. Her schedule includes tournaments in Berlin, Eastbourne, and a return to Wimbledon, where she will aim to defend her title.

Elemna Rybakina hits career-best No. 3 ranking, eyes Wimbledon title defence

Elena Rybakina celebrating her win at Wimbledon 2022

Elena Rybakina recently achieved a major career milestone, clinching the World No. 3 rank, despite an untimely exit from the French Open due to a respiratory illness. The withdrawal came in the third round, right before she was set to face Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo.

Rybakina's rise to the No. 3 spot is a testament to her consistent high-level performances in recent tournaments. Post her triumph at Wimbledon in 2022, she has steadily ascended the global rankings. Notably, her journey upwards happened in a year where Wimbledon's decision to not award points did not deter her spirit.

Throughout the year, Rybakina has showcased a spectacular form that saw her reach the final of the Australian Open, where she was bested by Aryna Sabalenka. Additionally, she claimed victories at the prestigious Indian Wells and Rome Open events, contributing to her remarkable ranking progress.

Despite the setback at Roland Garros, the 24-year-old player has a solid game plan for the grasscourt season. Rybakina's return is slated for the upcoming WTA Berlin Open, where she holds the position of the second seed. Following this, she is set to compete as the top seed at the WTA Eastbourne tournament.

All eyes are on Rybakina as she gears up for Wimbledon, a platform that offers her the chance to add to her points tally and more importantly, defend her 2022 title.

