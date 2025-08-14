"This is so stupid": Fans back Carlos Alcaraz after he refuses chair umpire's bizarre request during Cincinnati Open 4R

Fans expressed annoyance as the chair umpire at the Cincinnati Open asked Carlos Alcaraz to cover the label on his water bottle to avoid it being promotional. Alcaraz refused to remove the label and asked for the umpire to explain.Alcaraz has had massive success this year. He reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and bagged his fifth Grand Slam at Roland Garros before falling to Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon final. He also won two tour-level titles this season, the Italian Open and Queen's Club.In preparation for the US Open, Carlos Alcaraz is playing in the Cincinnati Open. He has advanced to the quarterfinals, but an incident involving the umpire asking the Spaniard to cover his bottle's label peeved him, drawing attention from fans.One fan thought it was silly to call attention to the brand by pointing out the water bottle label.&quot;No one would have noticed, but they brought attention to it by making a big deal about it. So silly,&quot; the fan wrote.Comment byu/Large_banana_hammock from discussion intennisAnother fan spoke in the same line and called the act stupid.&quot;This is so stupid,&quot; the fan commented.Comment byu/Large_banana_hammock from discussion intennisA Reddit user called out that the water allowed in Cincinnati tastes like tap water, saying:&quot;He don't want to drink tap water, Aquafina. I don't blame him and I'm American.&quot;Comment byu/Large_banana_hammock from discussion intennisHere are some other reactions:&quot;Sounds like satire. Sadly, you sound serious. This is 100% ridiculous and offensive to water bottle carrying fans,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;Idk what the general consensus is, but he seems to be the ump in most matches that have some form of controversy,&quot; wrote a fan.&quot;I like how, as humble as Carlos is, he knows he has the swag to just say &quot;no, I'm not gonna do that&quot; to the ump,&quot; a comment read.Carlos Alcaraz recently expressed frustration about the limited downtime in between tournamentsAlcaraz at Day 14: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - (Source: Getty)Carlos Alcaraz has been vocal about the tight tour schedule and getting reduced time to spend with friends and family. That was also why he missed the Toronto Open before taking the Cincinnati court.In an interview with Tennis Channel, the Spaniard discussed the necessity of taking breaks between the tours.&quot;I love having time for me if I have to be honest. I always say that's what you are working for as well, you know? Okay, I love playing tennis and I love when I step on the court, but sometimes it's too many days in a row, too many weeks in a row. So I just love to take my time off just with my family, with my friends, just at home, doing nothing at all,&quot; he explained.He also shared that the brief hiatuses allow him to recover and reset his tennis goals and play the next with a fresh mindset.Carlos Alcaraz has 21 ATP Tour-level titles and won the silver medal at the Olympics in Paris 2024.