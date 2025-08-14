  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • "This is so stupid": Fans back Carlos Alcaraz after he refuses chair umpire's bizarre request during Cincinnati Open 4R

"This is so stupid": Fans back Carlos Alcaraz after he refuses chair umpire's bizarre request during Cincinnati Open 4R

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Published Aug 14, 2025 07:06 GMT
Cincinnati Open 2025 - Day 4 - Source: Getty
Carlos Alcaraz at the Cincinnati Open 2025 - Day 4 - (Source: Getty)

Fans expressed annoyance as the chair umpire at the Cincinnati Open asked Carlos Alcaraz to cover the label on his water bottle to avoid it being promotional. Alcaraz refused to remove the label and asked for the umpire to explain.

Ad

Alcaraz has had massive success this year. He reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and bagged his fifth Grand Slam at Roland Garros before falling to Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon final. He also won two tour-level titles this season, the Italian Open and Queen's Club.

In preparation for the US Open, Carlos Alcaraz is playing in the Cincinnati Open. He has advanced to the quarterfinals, but an incident involving the umpire asking the Spaniard to cover his bottle's label peeved him, drawing attention from fans.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

One fan thought it was silly to call attention to the brand by pointing out the water bottle label.

"No one would have noticed, but they brought attention to it by making a big deal about it. So silly," the fan wrote.
Ad

Another fan spoke in the same line and called the act stupid.

"This is so stupid," the fan commented.
Ad

A Reddit user called out that the water allowed in Cincinnati tastes like tap water, saying:

"He don't want to drink tap water, Aquafina. I don't blame him and I'm American."
Ad

Here are some other reactions:

"Sounds like satire. Sadly, you sound serious. This is 100% ridiculous and offensive to water bottle carrying fans," a fan commented.
"Idk what the general consensus is, but he seems to be the ump in most matches that have some form of controversy," wrote a fan.
"I like how, as humble as Carlos is, he knows he has the swag to just say "no, I'm not gonna do that" to the ump," a comment read.
Ad

Carlos Alcaraz recently expressed frustration about the limited downtime in between tournaments

Alcaraz at Day 14: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - (Source: Getty)
Alcaraz at Day 14: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - (Source: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz has been vocal about the tight tour schedule and getting reduced time to spend with friends and family. That was also why he missed the Toronto Open before taking the Cincinnati court.

Ad

In an interview with Tennis Channel, the Spaniard discussed the necessity of taking breaks between the tours.

"I love having time for me if I have to be honest. I always say that's what you are working for as well, you know? Okay, I love playing tennis and I love when I step on the court, but sometimes it's too many days in a row, too many weeks in a row. So I just love to take my time off just with my family, with my friends, just at home, doing nothing at all," he explained.
Ad

He also shared that the brief hiatuses allow him to recover and reset his tennis goals and play the next with a fresh mindset.

Carlos Alcaraz has 21 ATP Tour-level titles and won the silver medal at the Olympics in Paris 2024.

About the author
Agnijeeta Majumder

Agnijeeta Majumder

Twitter icon

Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.

Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.

When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Samya Majumdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications