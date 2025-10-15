"This is not Taylor Fritz";"So embarrassing" - Fans appalled by 'disgusting' Six Kings Slam poster ft. Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic

Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and three other players have arrived in Riyadh to play in the Six Kings Slam from October 15 to 18, 2025. The matches will be played at a purpose-built indoor hard court facility in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, known as the ANB Arena (previously &quot;The Venue&quot;).Ahead of the tournament, a poster has been released of the six-player field, which also includes Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz and Stefanos Tsitsipas (replacing Jack Draper, who withdrew due to injury). It appears to be an AI-generated image, according to fans.&quot;what in the actual f is this???!?! who are all these people? 😭🤡&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;we live in a world where a tournament who is paying an insane amount of money to players to perform on a nonsense exhibition, is using AI instead of paying real artists to do this..... so disgusting and sad,&quot; one fan commented.Several fans believe this is AI-generated because of Taylor Fritz's image.&quot;taylor fritzn't,&quot; one fan said the American star's image is far from reality.&quot;Is the one on the right supposed to be Fritz? What is this lol 😂&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;can't pay the real artist to do the job yet the prize money for this exhibition is 6 mil.. like make it make sense to me??&quot; one fan added.&quot;girl this is not taylor................ i don't know who that is 😭 ppl are saying he resembles federer and musetti mix&quot; another fan said.The tournament in Riyadh is a lucrative one. It features the top-ranked players and comes with a participation fee of $1.5 million. Apart from that, the winner will get an additional $4.5 million. The total purse is reported as $13.5 million, including the guarantees and bonus payouts.Six Kings Slam format and schedule: Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz received byesNovak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz don't have to play the quarterfinal round and will directly feature in the tournament's semifinal. The Six Kings Slam is an invitational exhibition; thus, the ATP has no control over the draw and the organizers have control of the seedings and the schedule. In the 2024 inaugural Six Kings Slam, Djokovic and Alcaraz were also given semifinal byes.There are no ATP ranking points for this event. It is a knockout format structure with four players playing in the quarterfinals on October 15. The winner of Jannik Sinner vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas will play Djokovic, while the winner of Alexander Zverev vs. Taylor Fritz will play Alcaraz in the semifinals, scheduled for Oct. 16.Oct. 17 will be a rest day (in compliance with ATP rules) before the final showdown on Oct. 18.