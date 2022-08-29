"This time, I don’t think we’ll have a surprise winner" - Martina Navratilova picks possible US Open winner

The depth in the women's game has seen first-time Grand Slam champions emerge one after another. Last year's US Open — the breakout tournament for both Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez — was testament to the same.

Twelve months on, a stronger-than-ever field of 128 players return to Flushing Meadows — eyeing the big prize once again. Previewing the tournament in an interview with the WTA's Greg Garber, Martina Navratilova spoke about the prospects of both the big names and the dark horses.

Navratilova started off by saying that while she was expecting another first-time Major winner in New York, it would likely be someone who has experienced some degree of success on the tour.

Backing the in-form American duo of Maidson Keys and Coco Gauff, Navratilova said both women had what it takes to go all the way. The former World No. 1 also spoke well of fellow Czech Petra Kvitova's form leading up to New York, as well as the southpaw's conqueror in the Cincinnati final — Caroline Garcia.

"This time, I don’t think we’ll have a surprise winner, but maybe another first-time [major] winner," Navratilova said. "Like Madison Keys, who made the semifinals in Cincinnati. It’s the best she’s played since the start of the season. Could be Coco Gauff, the way she’s playing, too."

"Daria Kasatkina, maybe? Jil Teichmann, she’s dangerous," she continued. "Petra Kvitova, she played well in Cincinnati, but it hasn’t been that humid. She struggles in the humidity, so we’ll see what it’s like in New York. And Cincinnati champion Caroline Garcia. She’s been playing great."

Shifting her focus to "under the radar" Jessica Pegula, Navratilova said that while the American does not possess an obvious weapon, her consistency could see her trouble some of the biggest names. She also briefly referred to Canadian Open champion Simona Halep, saying it would be interesting to see how she does in the quick New York conditions.

"Jessica Pegula flies under the radar," Navratilova said. "And I think it’s because she doesn’t have a big weapon. She’s very consistent. The way she played in Toronto [semifinals] and Cincinnati [quarterfinals], was something. She was hitting the ball really deep. Moving really well."

"Simona’s hitting the ball well, but the courts here are fast," she added. "She’s struggled in New York with the crowd, that whole New York vibe. She more of a quiet person, suited to Wimbledon or the French Open. Yeah, she’s definitely a possibility, there’s no doubt."

"You have to be intense but free and relaxed at the same time" - Martina Navratilova ahead of US Open

Navratilova also spoke of Sakkari and Raducanu's chances

On being asked about Maria Sakkari's chances during the same interview, Navratilova said the Greek has put in undeniable work on her game over the last few years. She, however, was quick to add that to succeed on the biggest stage, one had to be both "intense" and "free and relaxed" at the same time.

"Maria Sakkari’s fighting hard, but because she’s fighting so hard," she said. "She’s getting too tight. Not just emotionally but physically. She wants it so badly. Tennis is such a dichotomy; you have to be intense but free and relaxed at the same time. The body and the mind. Sprint and stop. Quiet. Sprint and stop."

The 18-time Grand Slam champion also addressed defending champion Emma Raducanu's coaching situation coming into the US Open, saying she hoped that the 19-year-old sticks with her current coach.

"This is a good coaching situation for her. I hope she sticks with it," the former World No. 1 said. "If I had that many coaches in a year, I would be struggling, too. Too many points of view, too many philosophies -- too much information."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala