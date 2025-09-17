  • home icon
  "This is so unhinged" - Jessica Pegula, Taylor Fritz & others react to female 'Tinder' profile imaginations of Alcaraz, Tiafoe, Berrettini & Sinner

"This is so unhinged" - Jessica Pegula, Taylor Fritz & others react to female 'Tinder' profile imaginations of Alcaraz, Tiafoe, Berrettini & Sinner

By Ravleen Kaur
Published Sep 17, 2025 17:55 GMT
Jessica Pegula
Jessica Pegula and Taylor Fritz with Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Matteo Berrettini, and Frances Tiafoe [Inset] | Source: Getty Images

American tennis star Jessica Pegula, along with Taylor Fritz, Asia Muhammad and others, have recently shared their comical reactions to the 'Tinder' hypothetical AI-generated female version of top elite players, including Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Frances Tiafoe, and Matteo Berrettini. Fritz will be seen in action at the 2025 Laver Cup, whereas Pegula is headed along with Team USA for the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup finals.

The current World No. 7, Jessica Pegula, concluded her impressive 2025 US Open run by reaching the semifinal round, where she lost to World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. The ATP World No. 5, Taylor Fritz, along with Team USA, recently succumbed to defeat at the 2025 Davis Cup tournament and will next compete at the decorated Laver Cup.

The California native, Asia Muhammad, was last seen in action at the US Open, where she reached the quarterfinal round in the women's doubles category. During their recent episode on the 'Nothing Major Show' podcast, featuring John Isner, Sam Querrey, and Steve Johnson, the trio engaged in a hilarious Tinder-style game where they had to select the female versions of male tennis players created through an AI algorithm.

Their fun session attracted reactions from tennis personalities, including Jessica Pegula, who commented:

"This is so unhinged"

Taylor Fritz wrote:

"This had to be Sam’s idea."

Asia Muhammad added her thoughts sans words,

"😂😂😂😂"

The talented player, Jack Sock, who was on the list of female versions, shared:

"Those can’t be my real teeth 🤦🏼‍♂️"

Sam Querry's wife, Abby Dixon, wrote, giving another idea:

"Hear me out-do a hottie bracket with all the ATP guys as women."
Tennis television personality, Blair Henley, mentioned,

"you know it’s gonna be good when you hear “Sam’s wanted to do this forever”."

Podcast member Steve Johnson also added:

"This was a fun segment. We will have more!!!!"
Screenshot of Nothing Major Show&#039;s Instagram post featuring players&#039; comments | Source: IG/nothingmajorshow
Screenshot of Nothing Major Show's Instagram post featuring players' comments | Source: IG/nothingmajorshow

The current World No. 1, Carlos Alcaraz, will also compete at the Davis Cup and Laver Cup for Team Europe, and his on-court rival Jannik Sinner will be seen in action at the 2025 Davis Cup.

American players Jessica Pegula and Taylor Fritz to compete at the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup Finals and 2025 Laver Cup

Jessica Pegula and Taylor Fritz at the 2024 United Cup - Perth: Day 3 - Source: Getty
Jessica Pegula and Taylor Fritz at the 2024 United Cup - Perth: Day 3 - Source: Getty

Jessica Pegula, along with Team USA, consisting of Emma Navarro, McCartney Kessler, Taylor Townsend, and Hailey Baptiste, will compete against Team Kazakhstan on September 18 in the quarterfinal tie at the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup finals.

The finals will be held in the Shenzhen Bay Sports Centre Arena, China, from September 16 to 21.

Furthermore, Taylor Fritz will be in action at the Laver Cup with Team World. Fritz's team includes Alex de Minaur, Reilly Opelka, Francisco Cerundolo, Joao Fonseca, and Alex Michelsen and will be captained by legend Andre Agassi and vice-captained by Patrick Rafter.

