Costeen Hatzi, Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend, recently recalled a contrasting tennis practice session between the controversial Aussie and tennis legend Rafael Nadal.

Hatzi took to Instagram stories to repost a video of the two practicing at the 2022 Wimbledon. While Nadal is seen hitting long backhands and forehands and focusing on his footwork, Kyrgios is seen standing and casually hitting the ball, demonstrating their differing styles of play.

"This will never get old hahaha," Hatzi reposted.

Both Kyrgios and Nadal were scheduled to meet in the semifinals of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. The Spaniard, however, withdrew from the match due to an abdominal strain suffered during his quarter-final win against Taylor Fritz.

By default, the Australian went to the summit clash, where he faced Novak Djokovic, but lost. The Serb used steady brilliance to defeat the ace-delivering, trick-shot-hitting Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) for his seventh Wimbledon title.

"He can win in any tournament that he's playing" - Rafael Nadal on Nick Kyrgios

Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios were scheduled to compete again in the 2023 United Cup in a match between their respective countries, Spain and Australia. However, due to an injury incurred during the World Tennis League in Dubai, the Australian withdrew just a day before the tournament began.

In a press conference prior to the tournament, the 22-time Grand Slam winner said that, aside from the French Open, Kyrgios has a chance at every tournament he plays, including the other three Grand Slams.

"I know he doesn't like a lot to play Roland Garros. That's the only tournament that looks like he doesn't like to play that much. The rest of the tournaments, he played final in Wimbledon, and in New York he was close to the finals I think, with a very positive chance," Nadal said.

"He can win in any tournament that he's playing. He has all the talent, the weapons to win against any player. Of course he can," he further added.

Later, Kyrgios took to Instagram to share a post that highlighted Nadal's remarks to the Australian. The World No. 22 thanked the Spaniard for his compliments, writing:

The duo have met nine times on the tour, with the Spaniard getting the better of the Aussie on six occasions.

