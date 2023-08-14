"This will be really cool, but this is surprising" - Andy Roddick stumped by possibility of Rafael Nadal becoming next Real Madrid president

In a recent interview, Andy Roddick discussed the possibility of Rafael Nadal being associated with the president's role at Real Madrid. Roddick said that while he was surprised, it will be "really cool."

The 2003 US Open champion offered his insight into the possibility of Rafael Nadal, a devoted supporter of Real Madrid, assuming the presidency from Florentino Perez in the near future. The scenario is being discussed in light of reports originating from Spain.

During a discussion on Tennis Channel Live, Roddick expressed his view that while John Elway accomplished a similar transition with the Denver Broncos, it was important to note that Elway had a background in the NFL. Roddick found the potential scenario of Nadal assuming Real Madrid's presidency to be unexpected yet exciting if it were to come to fruition.

"John Elway did it with the Broncos but he also is a football player. But this is a surprise and it is fantastic if it happens," Roddick said.

Roddick added that such a transition would necessitate the rapid acquisition of essential on-the-job skills. Despite the urgency, Roddick remains genuinely captivated by the idea, finding the potential shift to be remarkably thrilling.

"I think that there would be some necessary on-the-job experience needed real quick, this will be really cool," he added.

The American also expressed that he was unable to feign understanding of the future course of events or the specific aspects that needed to be mastered, but that he found the news to be astonishing.

"I can't pretend to know what will go on or what in the world he would have to learn but this is a surprising headline," Roddick said.

Rafael Nadal might participate in Davis Cup for Spain, says David Ferrer

Having missed out on tournaments due to a lingering hip injury, Nadal is currently on a break to concentrate on his recovery. This injury has kept him on the sidelines for a significant portion of the season, resulting in his withdrawal from the French Open and his subsequent absence from Wimbledon.

During a conversation with Eurosport, David Ferrer surprised many by discussing the possibility of the 22-time Grand Slam winner returning to competitive tennis earlier than expected.

Ferrer emphasized Nadal's exceptional qualities, noting that despite not being in perfect shape, his remarkable on-court demeanor and ability to inspire were unparalleled. Ferrer expressed his belief in the 37-year-old's capacity to overcome obstacles and excel due to his unwavering mental strength and tennis prowess.

"Possibly yes, for all that he can transmit. Nadal, even without being 100%, is a very special player who transmits a lot and is so good on the court. You can trust him for his ability to suffer and for his tennis,” Ferrer said

