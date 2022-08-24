"This is wonderful to see my god if any one deserves to come back and do well enjoy her tennis again genie does well done" - Fans react as Eugenie Bouchard reaches 2nd round of US Open qualifying

Fans were all praise for Eugenie Bouchard after the 28-year-old beat Yuki Naito in the first round of US Open qualifying on Wednesday.

The Canadian is on the comeback trail from injury after a 17-month layoff due to shoulder surgery. Bouchard returned to action at the WTA125 Vancouver Open last week but managed to win just four games in a lopsided defeat. However, the former Wimbledon finalist is now back to winning ways with a straight-sets win over Naito in New York.

advances to Round 2 of Qualifying with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Yuki Naito.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter after Bouchard won her first competitive singles match in 17 months:

"This is wonderful to see my god if anyone deserves to come back and do well, enjoy her tennis again, genie does. Well done Genie Bouchard."

@teltheyid75 @terry132875328 @usopen @geniebouchard @geniebouchard This is wonderful to see my god if any one deserves to come back and do well enjoy her tennis again genie does well done @usopen @geniebouchard This is wonderful to see my god if any one deserves to come back and do well enjoy her tennis again genie does well done @geniebouchard

Another fan hoped to see Bouchard take on top seed Iga Swiatek in the first round, saying:

"US Open Genie Bouchard Hope to see a Bouchard/ Swiatek first round."

Bouchard will now take on fourth seed Linda Noskova for a place in the final round of qualifying. The Canadian hasn't played in the main draw of a Major since Roland Garros two years ago, where she made the third round.

How has Eugenie Bouchard fared at the US Open?

Eugenie Bouchard has a rather pedestrian record at the US Open

The 2014 Wimbledon finalist has a rather pedestrian record at the last Grand Slam of the year. Bouchard has won only eight of her 14 main draw matches at Flushing Meadows, enduring three first-round defeats in her last four appearances.

Her best showing in New York was a pair of successive fourth-round appearances in 2014-15. In 2014, Bouchard lost to Ekaterina Makarova, while she withdrew from her matchup against Roberta Vinci the following year.

In her last appearance at the US Open three years ago, the Canadian lost to Anastasia Sevastova in straight sets. She's now two wins away from making the main draw in New York.

Bouchard would like to take inspiration from Emma Raducanu's fairy-tale run from qualifying to the title last year. The Briton became the first qualifier in the Open Era - male or female - to win a Major. However, Bouchard will have her task cut out to do an encore, as she has played just two singles matches all year, winning one.

