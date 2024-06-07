"Those claiming Novak Djokovic puts Olympics gold above an 8th Wimbledon, I beg to differ": Paul McNamee dismisses speculation about Serb's priorities

Former Australian tennis player Paul McNamee picked the Grand Slams over the Olympics amid speculation about Novak Djokovic's priorities. The Serb's recent injury has hampered his bid to win an unprecedented 25th Major.

The 37-year-old entered the Paris Major as the defending champion and the top seed. He kicked off his run in style with two consecutive straight-set wins against Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Roberto Carballes Baena. The Serb had to dig deep in the next two matches as he played two back-to-back five-setters against Lorenzo Musetti and Francisco Cerundolo to reach the quarterfinals.

During his fourth-round match against Cerundolo, Djokovic was seen struggling but continued playing and won in five sets. It was later found out that he had suffered a medial meniscus tear in his right knee that forced him to withdraw from the tournament.

Since then, there have been speculations about the Serb's participation at Wimbledon, with many doubting his inclusion in the Grand Slam and only expecting him to play at the Olympics. At SW19, he will look to win his eighth title, which will help him tie Roger Federer's record. The elusive Olympic Gold is also something that the Serb has expressed his desire to win on many occasions.

Former World No.1 Paul McNamee jumped in to share his opinion on the speculations and said that he didn't agree with the segment of people who thought the Serb put the Olympic Gold above an eighth Wimbledon title. Writing on X, he claimed that in tennis, Grand Slams took precedence over the Olympics.

"For those speculating on Djokovic’s priorities, and claiming he puts winning an Olympics gold above an 8th Wimbledon, I beg to differ. In our sport, the Grand Slams matter the most… always have, always will."

"I hope I can play my best tennis because at the end of the day, who knows if I get another chance to play the Olympic games" - Novak Djokovic

The Serb faced defeat at the 2020 Olympics

Despite Paul Mcnamee's comments, Novak Djokovic once said how the Olympics were the most prestigious event and admitted that it is a huge honor for him to be representing Serbia at such a grand stage. His comments came during a press conference at the 2023 Laureus World Sports Awards, where he won the Laureus World Sportsmans of the Year.

"Well, I'm thinking about it and I, I think it is possible if I don't think it's possible, I probably would not be playing Olympic Games. So, you know, you always have to believe that everything is possible in life. And the Olympic Games are the oldest and most prestigious sporting events in the history of the sport. It's a huge honor to be representing Serbia in the Olympic Games," Djokovic said.

He expressed his desire to compete at the Olympics this year as well as the next one in Los Angeles in 2028 but wasn't sure he would be playing till then. The Serb then stated that he would use Paris as his best chance at the Olympic Gold.

"So I hope I can be healthy and fit and I hope I can play my best tennis because at the end of the day, who knows if I get another chance to play the Olympic games. They only come every four years. I said recently that I would really want to play at least till LA Olympic Games, but you never know, you know at this stage what can happen or how far I can go. So I'll try to use this opportunity as best possible."

Djokovic's Olympic plans may have been derailed due to his injury. The Serb has undergone surgery and will look to recover in time to get a shot at the coveted Gold.

