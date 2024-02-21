"Thought I had him": Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield challenges American to a target-hitting serving duel on tennis court; takes a 'fat L'

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield recently challenged the American to a target-hitting serving duel on the tennis court. However, she was left disappointed after she lost the challenge.

Tiafoe kicked off his 2024 season with a strong showing at the Hong Kong Open, reaching the quarterfinals before being defeated by Juncheng Shang. However, he had a disappointing Australian Open, where he beat Borna Coric in the first but was defeated by Tomas Machac in the second.

Returning to the USA, the former World No. 10 competed at the Dallas Open, where he secured a victory against Alex Michelsen in the opening match. Unfortunately, Tiafoe was unable to advance further after being defeated by fellow American Marcos Giron in the quarterfinals.

Tiafoe then moved on to play the Delray Beach Open, where he defeated Radu Albot to secure a spot in the quarterfinals. He continued his winning streak by beating Flavio Cobolli in the last eight, but his run was cut short by Tommy Paul in the semifinals.

Following his loss in Florida, Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield, who is also a tennis player, took to social media to challenge the World No. 15 to a target-hitting serving duel.

"This morning, Frances and I were at breakfast, and we were trying to go back and forth about whose serve was better and who’s more accurate," Ayan Broomfield said in the video on Instagram.

"I’m obviously more accurate," Tiafoe said.

"So what we’re going to do is put up some targets and see who hits them first," Broomfield replied.

Despite her best efforts, Broomfield lost the challenge as Tiafoe showcased his precision and won the duel. In the video, she humorously acknowledged her defeat stating that she took the 'fat ', but vowed to come back stronger and defeat him in the future.

"H*ll yeah! Beat her once again," Frances Tiafoe said after winning.

"Whatever. Took a fat L. I'll get him back, though," Broomfield said.

"I thought I had him 😤 @bigfoe1998," Broomfield captioned her Instagram post.

Frances Tiafoe last won a title on the ATP Tour at BOSS Open 2023

Frances Tiafoe at the 2023 BOSS Open

Frances Tiafoe's last ATP Tour title came at the 2023 BOSS Open in Stuttgart. This victory followed his impressive win in front of his home crowd at the Fayez Sarofim & Co. U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships in Houston, where he defeated Tomas Martin Etcheverry 7-6 (1), 7-6 (6). Tiafoe's first ATP title came at the 2018 Delray Beach Open.

At the 2023 BOSS Open, Tiafoe defeated the likes of Jiri Lehecka, Lorenzo Musetti and Marton Fucsovics, on his path to the final. The former World No. 10 defeated Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff 4-6, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (8) in two hours and 12 minutes to win his third tour-level title,

With this win, Frances Tiafoe became only the third African-American man to break into the top 10 in the world rankings, joining the company of Arthur Ashe and James Blake.