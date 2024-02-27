"Thought I wouldn't have to do this in retirement" - Maria Sharapova sweats it out in latest training session

Maria Sharapova recently posted a video of her doin weight training on a bright sunny day.

Sharapova walked away from professional tennis on February 26, 2020. In her storied career that began in April 2001, she won a total of 36 singles titles, including five at the Grand Slams and a silver medal at the Olympics. She also held the World No. 1 position on the singles circuit for 21 weeks.

After calling it a day, she has transitioned into a successful businesswoman. She continues to look after her candy company Sugarpova, which was launched in 2012. She is also a member of the board of Moncler, a fashion brand based in Milan, Italy.

Sharapova's regular life no longer revolves around tennis, but the tennis icon has not let go of staying in shape. She recently took to Instagram and posted a video of her latest training session in the gym. In the caption of her post, she joked about having to work hard years after retirement.

"I thought I wouldn't have to do this stuff in retirement," Maria Sharapova wrote.

Maria Sharapova: "Toward the end of my career, I tried very, very hard to get my body back in shape and injury-free"

Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova struggled with injuries throughout her career, especially after 2008. A major injury that potentially threatened her career was tears in the tendons of her right shoulder that later required surgical correction and kept her from participating in the Beijing Olympics.

The five-time Grand Slam champion recently revealed that she went to great lengths to keep herself fit to compete on the court toward the business end of her career.

"Toward the end of my career, I tried very, very hard to get my body back in shape and injury-free. And a lot of that came from my stubbornness because I truly believed I could repair my ligaments and my tendons in my shoulder just if I worked harder," she told Tennis Canada.

Sharapova admitted to eventually letting the grind go in order to focus on the other things her life had to offer at the time.

"And sometimes, you have to let go of that stubbornness in order for there to be more beautiful things in your life to open up," Maria Sharapova added.