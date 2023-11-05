Constant rain delays at the 2023 WTA Finals in Cancun, Mexico, have angered tennis fans.

The singles semifinal between Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek remains suspended because of a rain delay. The final-four clash in the doubles category between Coco Gauff/Jessica Pegula and Laura Siegemund/Vera Zvonareva awaits a conclusion because of the weather as well.

Notably, the singles semifinal between Gauff and Pegula witnessed two rain disruptions before the latter advanced through in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1. The disorder invited strong reactions from tennis fans on the internet as one of them wrote:

"So much at stake in this match for both Aryna and Iga, unbelievable sh*tshow."

Expand Tweet

Another fan has demanded an apology from WTA chief executive Steve Simon.

"Anyway I need Steve Simon to be apologizing in a downtown Los Angeles hotel on this fairly ugly carpet," the fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

A third fan decried the scenes where players, including Sabalenka, Swiatek, and Gauff, could be seen protecting themselves from the rain with a towel.

"Top world tennis players sitting on court covered in towels hiding from the rain. F***ing ridiculous. WTA you’ll pay for your crimes," the fan said.

Expand Tweet

A user recalled the situation at the Italian Open held in Rome in May this year. The final between Elena Rybakina and Anhelina Kalinina was delayed by four hours due to umpteen rain interruptions, while Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos played their semifinal on the same court.

Notably, the spectators present at the women's singles final in Rome jeered the tournament organizers from the stands during the presentation ceremony.

"I thought it was impossible for a tournament to be worse than Rome this year but the WTA Finals really said hold my beer," the fan stated.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Very disappointed with WTA and experience at the WTA Finals" - Aryna Sabalenka

2023 WTA Finals - Previews

Aryna Sabalenka slammed the WTA following a win over Maria Sakkari in her opening match of the 2023 WTA Finals in Cancun, Mexico.

"I am very disappointed with the WTA and the experience at the WTA Finals. As a player, I really feel disrespected by the WTA. I think most of us do. This is not the level of organization we expect for the Finals," she wrote on her Instagram stories.

The Belarusian voiced her reservations about the inconsistent behavior of the court. She said:

"To be honest, I don't feel safe moving on this court a lot of the time, the bounce is not consistent at all. It's just not acceptable to me with so much on the line and so much at stake."

The 2023 Australian Open winner, however, thanked the organizers and locals in Cancun, saying:

"All that said, I definitely want to show my appreciation for the local tournament organizers, everyone that built the court at the last minute, and everyone that's working here at the event," Aryna Sabalenka added.

Aryna Sabalenka via Instagram stories