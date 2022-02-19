Throwback to when Roger Federer's kids reminded him that Rafael Nadal was World No. 1 before an awards ceremony

Roger Federer is arguably the greatest athlete to have emerged from Switzerland. The 40-year-old has won the country's Sports Personality of the Year award a record seven times.

The last time he won the award was in 2017. During his acceptance speech, he shared a rather funny story about his kids' reaction to him winning the award.

According to Federer, when he told his children that he was going to an awards ceremony, they questioned how he could be winning prizes when Rafael Nadal was the World No. 1 at the time.

"After dinner, my kids asked me where I was going," Federer said. "I told them there is this awards Gala where I could win a prize. They replied: 'Isn't Rafa number 1?'"

Federer won two Grand Slams in 2017, the Australian Open and Wimbledon. He was ranked No. 2 in the world at the time but reclaimed top spot in February 2018, shortly after winning the Australian Open.

Roger Federer still keen on playing tennis

Federer is yet to play since Wimbledon last year

Roger Federer has not played competitive tennis since his quarterfinal loss to Hubert Hurkacz at Wimbledon last year. His ranking has slipped to 30, his lowest since 2001.

The 40-year-old is still rehabilitating his knee, but he recently revealed that he still has the drive to play tennis.

"The question of [when I can return to action] is better answered maybe by April or May. For now, the drive [to play tennis again] is there. I am really motivated to do my work, what I am allowed to do. I did all the workouts again this morning and I am back in the gym again tomorrow," Federer said.

"I am working as hard as I am allowed to, so it is still good times even though it is a bit slow. I would love to do way more but the doctors and everybody is holding me back a little bit."

The Swiss is unlikely to return in time for Wimbledon. Considering the fact that he's already 40, he will not have too many more opportunities to add to his tally of 20 Grand Slam titles.

