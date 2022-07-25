Tiger Woods visits Rafael Nadal's tennis academy in Mallorca during family vacation

Tiger Woods visited Rafael Nadal's tennis academy in Mallorca during his family vacation on the Spanish island following his participation at The Open. Going by photos that have recently surfaced on social media, the golf legend's visit to the Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor took place on Sunday.

What caught the eye during Woods' visit to the academy was that the 15-time Major champion waited in a queue just like other visitors, as he explored the state-of-the-art institution that houses and trains students from different parts of the world. Woods has reportedly been holidaying in Mallorca for a couple of days and even played some golf there with his son Charlie.

The American's visit to Nadal's academy comes as no surprise, since the two sporting legends are known to share a great camaraderie. Woods' presence in Mallorca and now at the 22-time Grand Slam champion's academy left fans hoping to see the two men catch up, and maybe even play some golf together, but no such interaction has been reported as yet.

Nadal is well known for being an avid golfer during his time away from tennis and even participates in semi-professional golf tournaments every now and then. Most recently, the Spaniard expressed his admiration towards Woods, admitting how much he misses watching the American play on the PGA tour.

He referenced Woods when asked about the eventual retirement of Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and himself, remarking that although fans would miss them in the same way he misses the 46-year-old, it was a natural part of the game that cannot be avoided.

"I love watching Tiger Woods. Now I can't see him play that often. In a way that is a change in my life too. I imagine that people will think the same of me, or they will think the same as fans of Roger Federer or Novak Djokovic when they are not playing," Nadal said in a press conference during the Wimbledon Championships.

The Spaniard was also one of many sportspeople and fans who were deeply concerned following Woods' car accident in Los Angeles in early 2021. The golf great had to undergo surgery on his right leg soon after being rushed to the hospital, an injury from which he has thankfully recovered now,

When Tiger Woods celebrated in Nadal-like style at the 2019 US Open

Tiger Woods watching Rafael Nadal in action at the 2019 US Open

It is no secret that Tiger Woods is also a big-time tennis fan, and more importantly, a Rafael Nadal fan at heart. Most famously, the American attended the Spaniard's match against Marin Cilic at the Arthur Ashe Stadium during the 2019 US Open.

Woods, who was seated with his son in one of the suites in the iconic tennis arena, jumped up to wildly celebrate on multiple occasions when the point went in favor of the Spaniard.

The American even brought out the iconic fist pump celebration after the then 18-time Grand Slam champion hit an unbelievable winner around the post during the fourth set of the match.

During his presence at the 2017 edition of the US Open before that, the two sporting legends shared a warm embrace moments after the Spaniard won the title by beating Kevin Anderson in the final.

Coming to the present, the 14-time French Open champion is back in training after suffering an abdominal tear during the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. He is currently training at his academy in Mallorca and is expected to play at the National Bank Open in Toronto ahead of the US Open. His last appearance at the Grand Slam tournament was back in 2019, when he won his fourth US Open title.

