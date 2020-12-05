According to former World No. 4 Tim Henman, Novak Djokovic catching the all-time Grand Slam singles record of Margaret Court is not beyond the realms of possibility.

Australia's Court holds the record for most Majors in tennis history with 24, which is four more than the men's record of 20 (held jointly by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal). Serena Williams meanwhile holds the Open Era record with 23 Slams, followed closely by Steffi Graf at 22.

Novak Djokovic currently has 17 Slams, which is three less than Federer and Nadal and seven less than Court. Henman believes it will take plenty of work for the Serb to equal Court, but that if he does get close he will be motivated to keep going.

"I mean, it’s not something I would totally put out of the equation," Henman said of Novak Djokovic reaching 24 Slams. "He’s 33 now so you’re saying he’s got to win two Slams a year. That’s a hell of an effort and he’s got to do that for another four years. I think that is asking a lot."

"But if you talk about him getting to 21, 22 then, you know, another couple added on top as the icing on the cake, the more you think about it – perhaps it is a possibility. It’s phenomenal," he added.

Henman's compatriot Greg Rusedski has similar views on the subject. Rusedski claimed that while Djokovic reaching 24 remains a possibility, it is still a very long way off.

"Possibly. Novak Djokovic has got to win two next year, I think," Rusedski said. "That would take him up to 19. Rafa’s got the French, that’s 21. It’s silly numbers. Djokovic and Nadal, I think, will finish above Federer – who would have thought that! But to get to 24, that’s still a long way off. If Nadal can get two next year then it becomes fascinating."

Rusedski also believes that the Australian Open will set the tone for the rest of the 2021 season.

"The start of the year is very interesting," the 1997 US Open runner-up added. "Rafa will be pretty fresh but Novak likes to own those hard courts Down Under with his record so I think if Novak can win two or three Slams next year then possibly. But it’s a long way off."

Don't think Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will catch Roger Federer on that one: Greg Rusedski on the race for most match wins

Greg Rusedski believes that Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are unlikely to catch up with Roger Federer in the race for most match wins on the ATP Tour.

The 39-year-old Roger Federer has won 1,242 matches on the ATP tour, and needs to win 33 more to break the all-time record held by Jimmy Connors. Rafael Nadal is fourth on the list with 1,004 wins, while Djokovic is on sixth place with 934.

Roger Federer could also catch the all-time record of most ATP tour titles; Jimmy Connors currently holds the record with 109. Federer is in second position with 103 career titles, while Nadal has 86 and Djokovic has 81.

‘I don’t think the number of match wins is going to be caught by Rafa," Rusedski said. "Just because you have to average 50 a year. Rafa’s just passed the 1,000 barrier so 50 times four years is 200 matches. Fifty wins a season over five years for Novak Djokovic is 250… I don’t think that one is going to be caught. Roger Federer will have that one if he surpasses Jimmy Connors."

Tim Henman, however, is of the opinion that Novak Djokovic might have a chance at those records as well.

"I still fancy Novak Djokovic," Henman added. "He hasn’t played much tennis this year in terms of the tournaments he would have done but you’d still fancy him racking up 50, 60 wins for another few years. These records again when you start analysing them, Federer has over 100 tournament wins and Connors is out front on 109. Djokovic I can’t remember what he’s on, into the 80’s I think, it’s just amazing."