Venus Williams has shared a hilarious response to Iga Swiatek mistaking her iconic Miami Open outfit as one worn by American singer Katy Perry.

While at the 2024 Miami Open, Swiatek joined her fellow players Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka and Carlos Alcaraz, in a fun activity as they attempted to guess which players have donned some of the iconic outfits that have graced the tournament over the years.

However, the World No. 1 initially missed the brief, mistakenly identifying Katy Perry as wearing a stylish red kit, instead of Venus Williams.

"I have no idea. Umm... so I'll [say] Katy Perry," she said.

Realizing her error after being informed that the game was about guessing tennis players' outfits, the 22-year-old hilariously admitted that she thought it involved celebrities in general.

Venus Williams had a humorous reaction to Iga Swiatek's mix-up, jokingly proposing a joint tour with Katy Perry and thanking the Pole for the great idea.

"Time for a @katyperry X Venus Tour? Thanks for the idea, @iga.swiatek ✨," Williams commented.

In response, the World No. 1 playfully requested to join the duo on their hypothetical tour.

"@venuswilliams can I join?🫠🥺," Swiatek replied.

Venus Williams and Swiatek's comments

Iga Swiatek on her tennis idols: "Serena and Venus Williams for shaping our game in the way we play it today"

Iga Swiatek

In a recent interview, Iga Swiatek opened up about the players she looked up to during her early years. The World No. 1 promptly named Rafael Nadal as her idol, highlighting his work ethic and humility as great sources of inspiration.

The Pole also expressed her admiration for Steffi Graf's pursuit of excellence and "intense" on-court persona.

"Rafael Nadal was my idol from a very young age and inspired me to work hard and stay humble. Steffi Graf for her pursuit of excellence and intense presence on court," Swiatek told Tennis365.

She also acknowledged the significant impact Venus Williams and Serena Williams had in shaping the modern landscape of the sport.

"Serena and Venus Williams for shaping our game in the way we (play) it today and changing it on so many levels," she added.

In other news, Iga Swiatek's bid to achieve her second Sunshine Double was recently thwarted in the fourth round of the Miami Open, following a shock straight-set loss to Ekaterina Alexandrova.

The 22-year-old turns her attention to the clay season. She's set to compete at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart (April 13-21) next, aiming to defend her title at the WTA 500 event.

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"

Poll : Will Iga Swiatek successfully defend her title at the 2024 Stuttgart Open? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion