"Time to rehab it and get back on track" - Injury forces Amanda Anisimova to pull out of Mexico WTA 125, aims to return to action at Indian Wells

Amanda Anisimova has announced her withdrawal from the Puerto Vallarta Open in Mexico.

Anisimova pulled out of the WTA 125 event just before her opening-round match against Natalija Stevanovic as Lucky loser McCartney Kessler replaced her in the draw.

The American recently took to social media to shed light on the same, stating that she strained a muscle while training which led to her withdrawal from the Mexico event. Anisimova also hinted that she could return to action at the WTA 1000 event in Indian Wells, California.

"Hello everyone, unfortunately I strained a muscle while training in Mexico. I am sad to miss it, but I hope to be there next year. Time to rehab it and get back on track. See you at IW," she said.

Screenshot of Amanda Anisimova's Instagram story.

Amanda Anisimova makes comeback from mental health break, says she is back to feeling happy playing tennis

Amanda Anisimova at the 2024 Australian Open.

In May last year, Amanda Anisimova announced that she was taking an indefinite break from tennis. She cited burnout and mental health concerns as the reasons behind her decision.

She announced it on social media, stating that she was prioritizing mental health over her tennis career.

"I've really been struggling with my mental health and burnout since the summer of 2022. It's become unbearable being at tennis tournaments. At this point, my priority is my mental well-being and taking a break for some time. I've worked as hard as I could to push through it," she said.

The 22-year-old returned to the WTA tour at the ASB Classic last month, beating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in straight sets in her comeback match. She then lost 6-0, 6-1 to Marie Bouzkova in the second round.

On resuming her tennis career, Anisimova stated that she finally felt happy playing the sport for the first time since mid-2022.

"[The last time she was this happy playing tennis was] probably last year [2022] around Wimbledon. It's been a really long time, so it's just really nice to feel this way again," she told WTA Insider.

"It was just nice to take a break from the chaotic lifestyle of a tennis player and reset as a human. I think that break and having more than two weeks off for the first time in my life was just very refreshing. I gained a lot of energy back in myself and happiness. I slowed my life down and that's something that I really needed," she added.

Anisimova fared better at the Australian Open, beating the likes of Liudmila Samsonova, Nadia Podoroska, and Paula Badosa to reach the fourth round. Eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka, however, ended her Melbourne run with a 6-3, 6-2 win.

The former World No. 21 was set to be in action at the WTA 125 event in Mexico before injury forced her to pull out.