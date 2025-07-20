"Time is running out" - Boris Becker offers blunt take on Novak Djokovic’s chances of winning 25th Grand Slam in Alcaraz-Sinner era

Boris Becker opined on the possibility of Novak Djokovic winning a Grand Slam since he is now competing at 38, and Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are lowering his chances one Major after another. Djokovic lost to Jannik Sinner in straight sets in the semifinals at both Wimbledon and French Open.

Ad

Djokovic, who is tied with Margaret Court for the most Grand Slam wins in history, has been trying his best to clinch his 25th major title. Having last tasted success in 2023, winning the Australian Open, the French Open, and the US Open, the Serb has had close calls at every major outing.

In 2025, he lost to Alexander Zverev in the Australian Open semifinals and to Jannik Sinner at the French Open and Wimbledon. Now, German former player and analyst Boris Becker has shared his take on Djokovic's chances of winning another Grand Slam, noting that Sinner and Alcaraz are better than him at the moment.

Ad

Trending

On the Becker Petkovic podcast, he said:

"I’m glad he reached the semifinals; he played a great tournament, but is that enough for him? He’s still playing tennis because he wants to win 25 Grand Slams, to become the sole record holder. But it must be said that on their good days, Sinner and Alcaraz are better than Djokovic is on his good days. That frustrates him, but he’s a realist. The question is, how realistic are the chances he’ll win another Grand Slam now, because time is running out for him."

Ad

Djokovic, the only player to complete two Career Golden Masters, held the No. 1 rank for a record 428 weeks.

Novak Djokovic discussed why his match-up against Jannik Sinner was the biggest challenge for him

Sinner and Djokovic at Wimbledon 2025 semifinals - (Source: Getty)

Novak Djokovic suffered an injury at the end of his quarterfinal match against Flavio Cobolli but advanced to the semifinals against World No. 1 Jannik Sinner, who didn't let the Serb win a single set.

Ad

During his press conference later, Djokovic acknowledged that competing against the current top players Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz is not easy.

"I lost in straight sets to Jannik in the semis of Roland Garros. I think I played a solid match. I could’ve played better. But he was just a better player when the moments were important. I get another opportunity," the 38-year-old said.

Ad

"For me this is what counts the most. Being in the last stages of Slams. Playing against the best player in the world right now.. him next to (Carlos) Alcaraz are the leaders of men’s tennis today. Couldn’t ask for a bigger challenge for myself. I look forward to it. I’ll do my best to get ready and perform my best there," he added.

Djokovic won his maiden Olympic gold at the 2024 Paris Games, achieving the Career Golden Slam as only the 13th player in history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More