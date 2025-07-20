"Tremendous" - Chris Evert wowed by Novak Djokovic's eye-opening insight into mental health issues plaguing tennis players

American tennis legend Chris Evert shared her reaction to Novak Djokovic's comments on the mental health issues tennis players face today. Evert, who retired from pro tennis in 1989, has often praised Djokovic, even meeting the Serb alongside Billie Jean King to discuss gender equality in tennis.Evert and Djokovic are regarded as two of the best tennis players of all time. The former won 18 Grand Slam titles during her career, while the latter has 24 Major titles to his name. Djokovic has been ranked world No. 1 for a record 428 weeks across his career, while Evert held the top ranking in women's singles for 260 weeks.Djokovic's reasoning for the mental health issues tennis players face today was the presence of social media and pushing kids into the sport too early. According to a post on X by journalist Saša Ozmo, he said:“The first thing that comes to mind is that social media is extremely present and largely dictates the mood and daily rhythm of an athlete — especially young ones, but older ones too.&quot;He added by saying:“There are various other factors. The fact is, in my opinion, that kids are pushed too early into strict professionalism, before they’ve developed emotional intelligence, which is part of psychological preparation for life. When a talent is spotted, they push them professionally — just play, play, play — and then all sorts of agents latch on, those with interest in success, and they push the player to play as much as possible so they earn more.&quot;Evert reacted to the post on X, writing:&quot;Tremendous answer...👍&quot;Since her retirement, Evert has focused on other ventures, such as becoming a commentator and analyst for ESPN. Djokovic, meanwhile, continues to be one of the top players on the ATP Tour.Chris Evert on Novak Djokovic's bid to win more Grand Slams in the futureChris Evert at Wimbledon 2025. - Source: GettyChris Evert shared her thoughts on whether Novak Djokovic can claim a record 25th Grand Slam title in the coming years. The Serbian already holds the record for the most Grand Slam titles by a male tennis player, and is looking to break his own record.In an interview with Forbes, Evert said:“I would never underestimate him, but I would be surprised if he won another major, let’s put it that way. I would never say he’s not going to win, but I would be surprised. I would be pleasantly surprised, just with his results in the past and he’s human... I’m not feeling it.&quot;Chris Evert recently also attended the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, where Jannik Sinner defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the men's final.