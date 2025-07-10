Coco Gauff’s ex-coach spotlights Novak Djokovic tying Chris Evert’s all-time Grand Slam record, draws gratitude from American icon

Coco Gauff's ex-coach, Brad Gilbert, pointed out that Novak Djokovic has equalled an all-time Grand Slam record held by Chris Evert after the Serb reached the 2025 Wimbledon Championships semifinal. Evert thanked the 63-year-old coach for the shoutout.

Ad

On Wednesday, July 9, Djokovic took on Flavio Cobolli in the quarterfinal on the Center Court at SW19. The 24-time Grand Slam champion was off to a shaky start, losing the first set, but mounted a strong comeback to win the match 6-7(6), 6-2, 7-5, 6-4.

As Djokovic booked a spot in the semifinal, he equalled Evert's record of 52 Grand Slam semifinal appearances in the Open Era. Gilbert, who coached Gauff to her first Major at the US Open in 2023, shared on X:

Ad

Trending

"Crazy 🤪 this will be Djoker @DjokerNole 52nd semis in majors ties @ChrissieEvert as the most of all time"

Expand Tweet

Ad

In response, Chris Evert added:

"Thank you Brad!❤️"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Of her 52 semifinals, Evert won 34, and eventually went on to convert 18 into Major titles. What stands out, however, is the fact that Evert played in only 56 Grand Slam main draws. In the only four instances where she did not reach the semifinal, she was ousted in the third round twice and the quarterfinals twice.

Meanwhile, Djokovic has made 79 Grand Slam main draw appearances and reached the semifinals 52 times. The Serb has played 37 Major finals and won 24 of them.

Ad

Chris Evert believes Novak Djokovic's best days are behind

Chris Evert at the French Open 2024 - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic turned 38 last month, an age at which most professional athletes have either already retired or are on the verge of retiring. The Serb, however, continues to compete at the top level. Chris Evert, meanwhile, believed that Djokovic was past his best days.

Ad

In an assessment before the 2025 French Open, Evert said, via Tennis365:

"But I think it’s age rather than anything. I think it’s your body, his body was at its prime probably, five years ago. You know it, he’s not at his best. I don’t think he can still have really high moments, but I don’t think on a consistent level he can play his best tennis."

Ad

Evert claimed that, at a Grand Slam event, a player has to bring their A-game. The American tennis icon predicted the Serb reaching the semis at Roland Garros but not claiming the title.

Djokovic reached the semifinal at the French Open, where Jannik Sinner got the better of him in straight sets. At Wimbledon, the Serb is set to face the World No. 1 again at the same stage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aliasgar Ayaz An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda. Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis