Chris Evert delivers brutally honest assessment about Novak Djokovic's chances of winning French Open

Chris Evert didn’t mince words when discussing Novak Djokovic’s chances at the 2025 French Open. The American tennis legend believes age has finally caught up with the Serb, and that could be the key factor preventing him from claiming another title in Paris.

Djokovic has participated in several events in the last couple of years, but his performances have been a mixed bag. He has made deep runs but has also been ousted much earlier than expected.

Since winning the elusive Olympic gold medal in August last year, the Serb was looking for his 100th ATP Tour-level title. He finally achieved it at the ATP 250 event in Geneva earlier in May. The clay court event was a good outing for the 24-time Slam champ ahead of the French Open; however, Chris Evert still believes Roland Garros is not where the Serb wins his 25th Major.

Evert explained that as players enter their late 30s and early 40s, it's difficult to maintain top form in every match. She emphasized that to win a Grand Slam, one must deliver their A-game consistently, and in today’s competitive field, playing at a B or C level simply isn’t enough.

"The way he’s playing right now, he’s not gonna win. So he would have to play spectacular tennis like every single match. And I mean, I could see him definitely getting to the second week. I could seem getting to a semi, but I don’t know him," Chris Evert said (via Tennis365).

"I don’t know after watching him the last few weeks, I don’t see him winning this title. I don’t see … you know… I think this week will tell a lot," she added.

The 70-year-old believes that while Djokovic can still produce flashes of brilliance, his body no longer allows him to perform at his peak consistently.

Ahead of the French Open 2025, Chris Evert thinks Novak Djokovic's best days are behind him

Novak Djokovic at the Mutua Madrid Open - Source: Getty

Chris Evert pointed to Novak Djokovic’s age as the main factor affecting his current level, suggesting that his physical prime is behind him.

"But I think it’s age rather than anything. I think it’s your body, his body was at its prime probably, five years ago. You know it, he’s not at his best. I don’t think he can still have really high moments, but I don’t think on a consistent level he can play his best tennis," Chris Evert said.

Djokovic is set to begin his 2025 French Open campaign against Mackenzie McDonald on Tuesday, May 27. This will be their first battle on tour, and the Serb will be hoping to use his experience to navigate past the American.

The sixth seed is then expected to take on the winner of Corentin Moutet vs. qualifier Clement Tabur. Djokovic is in the top half of the draw, where he is expected to meet the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, and Jannik Sinner before making his way to the title match.

