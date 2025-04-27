Novak Djokovic drops 2-word reaction after shock early Madrid Open exit

Novak Djokovic lost three matches in a row after he faced a surprise early defeat at the Madrid Open. The Serb was ousted by Italy's Matteo Arnaldi in straight sets.

Djokovic was the fourth seed in Madrid, and there were hopes that the Serb would earn his first clay-court win this season when he took on Arnaldi in the second round on Saturday, April 26. The 24-time Grand Slam champion, however, could not get the better of the Italian, who won comfortably, 6-3, 6-4.

After facing defeat in the Miami Open final and his campaign-opener at the Monte-Carlo Masters, this was Djokovic's third consecutive loss. Still, the Serb was gracious in defeat, as he shared an image on Instagram of himself showing appreciation to the Madrid crowd with the caption:

"Gracias Madrid"
After the loss, however, Djokovic hinted at retirement after claiming that this may have been the last time he played in Madrid.

Novak Djokovic's comments after shock Madrid Open loss to Matteo Arnaldi

During the post-match press conference after his Madrid Open loss, Novak Djokovic made some surprising revelations. He was asked if he had played his last game in Madrid, and the 37-year-old responded:

"It could be. It could be... I'm not sure if I will come back. So, I don't know, I don't know what to say. I mean, I'll come back, maybe not as a player, of course. I hope it's not, but it could be."

Before the Monte-Carlo Masters, the Serb had admitted that he did not have high expectations from the tournament. When asked what kind of hopes he had before entering the Madrid Open, he said:

"Not big (expectations) at all, to be honest. I was hoping I can play one more match than I played in Monte-Carlo."
"Kind of new reality for me, I have to say. You know, trying to win a match or two, not really thinking about getting far in the tournament. It's a completely different feeling from what I had in 20-plus years of professional tennis," he added.

Djokovic's 2025 season has had its highs and lows. Chasing his 100th ATP Tour-level title, the Serb has reached the Australian Open semifinal and the Miami Open final, however, he could convert neither. Meanwhile, he has also been ousted from several events earlier than expected.

