Novak Djokovic suffered a shocking loss in his opener at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters, going out in straight sets against World No. 32 Alejandro Tabilo on Wednesday. The Chilean had a below-part season coming into the match, scoring just three wins in the ATP season before stunning Djokovic.

Djokovic, by contrast, came into the clash with form, reaching the final of the recently-concluded Miami Open. Although he had lost to Jakub Mensik in the summit clash, it was his best result of the year and the Serb was expected to do well at his first clay tournament in 2025.

Against the struggling Tabilo, he started strong, breaking to take a 1-0 lead. He couldn't capitalize, though, losing the set 3-6 after surrendering two service breaks. In the second set as well, Tabilo took the lead, breaking early to go 4-2 up and move closer to the win.

Although the 38-year-old fought back to move within a point of a break, his opponent held on to take the win, going through the next round with a solid 6-3, 6-4 win. Djokovic is likely to play next at the Madrid Open, the second Masters 1000 tournament on clay, followed by the Masters 1000 Italian Open, all of which lead-up to the French Open.

Alejandro Tabilo is now undefeated against Novak Djokovic

With the win in Monte-Carlo, Alejandro Tabilo is now unbeaten against Novak Djokovic and is now 2-0 against the Serbian great. They previously met at the 2024 Italian Open, where Tabilo won in straight sets to score a commanding win.

Up next, the Chilean is likely to play against Grigor Dimitrov in the Round of 16, with a potential quarterfinal clash against eighth seed Alex de Minaur. Should he reach the semifinals, he is expected to take on either Matteo Berrettini or Stefanos Tsitsipas, followed by a potential final against second seed Carlos Alcaraz.

In 2025, Tabilo had a nightmare run at the Golden Swing on clay earlier, going 0-3 at the Argentina Open, the Rio Open and the Chile Open. In fact, his first win of the season came only at the Indian Wells, with his second season win coming at the Miami Open. At the Monte-Carlo Masters, meanwhile, he defeated three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka before scoing a mammoth upset against Novak Djokovic.

