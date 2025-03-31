Novak Djokovic firmly refuses to reveal details of his 'weird day' after Miami Open heartbreak

Novak Djokovic's hopes of triumphing at the 2025 Miami Open were dashed by Jakub Mensik in the final. Despite hinting at unsatisfactory circumstances surrounding his performance in the final, the Serb refused to elaborate on his concerns.

Djokovic and Mensik had to endure a nearly six-hour rain delay and then wait for the women's doubles match to finish before commencing their title clash at the Miami Open. Amid the delays, the 24-time Grand Slam champion provided cause for concern after being spotted with a swollen eye before the final.

After the blockbuster encounter finally began, Jakub Mensik delivered a stellar performance to claim a hard-fought 7-6(4), 7-6(4) victory over the six-time Miami Open champion to clinch his first ATP tour title.

During his post-match press conference, Novak Djokovic reflected on his "unfortunate" loss and admitted that he hadn't felt at his best on the court. The Serb described the day as "weird" due to the rain delay and other circumstances surrounding the match, but insisted that he didn't want to take anything away from Mensik's victory.

"Yeah, it's unfortunate for me. Two tiebreaks, just very weird match, weird day with rain delay and all the things that is happening. Honestly, yeah, I didn't feel my greatest on the court, but it is what it is. Nothing to take away from his victory," he said.

When asked about looking exhausted amid the humid conditions and whether his swollen eye had affected his performance, the World No. 5 refused to address those issues. Although he acknowledged that there were several things that dissatisfied him, the 24-time Grand Slam champion made it clear that he didn't want to make any excuses for his loss.

"I really prefer not to talk about -there is quite a few things, but I prefer not to... just congratulate him. That's it. I don't want to sound like I'm giving excuses here for my loss," he said.

Furthermore, Novak Djokovic admitted to having a "bitter taste" because of his heartbreaking loss in the Miami Open final. Nevertheless, the 37-year-old disclosed that his campaign had brought him immense joy and expressed gratitude for the massive support he received from the crowd.

"I don't want to get into details, it is what is" - Novak Djokovic speaks about rain delay after Miami Open final loss

Novak Djokovic - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic continued to remain tight-lipped about the issues that affected him on the day of the Miami Open final when asked about the rain delay and whether his vision was impacted during the match. However, the World No. 5 refused to discuss the details and acknowledged that Jakub Mensik was forced to deal with the same challenges.

"As I answered before, I don't want to get into details, but just it is what it is. You know, it's same for both players. You have to accept the circumstances. I tried to make the most out of what I had or what I was facing, but yeah, it was quite different from any other day of the tournament for me," he said.

During his campaign in Miami, Djokovic was aiming to clinch his first title since his gold medal win at the Paris Olympics as well as reach the milestone of 100 tour-level titles. Having fallen short of his goals, the Serb will reignite his quest during the European claycourt swing.

Next up, Novak Djokovic will join the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, and Taylor Fritz at the Monte-Carlo Masters, which is scheduled to begin on April 7. The 37-year-old will take confidence from his deep run at the ATP Masters 1000 event last year, having reached the semifinals before losing to Casper Ruud.

