Jakub Mensik pulled off a stunning upset over Novak Djokovic to win his maiden title at the 2025 Miami Open. Mensik shared heartwarming words for the Serb after their thrilling clash in the final.

Ad

Djokovic and Mensik took the court for their title clash after a nearly six-hour delay due to rain in Miami and engaged in a closely contested battle. The Czech capped off his fairytale run at the ATP Masters 1000 event by claiming a 7-6(4), 7-6(4) victory over his idol in the final.

During the trophy presentation, Jakub Mensik emotionally addressed Novak Djokovic and credited the Serb for inspiring him to play tennis. The Czech teenager also highlighted the difficulty of facing the 24-time Grand Slam champion in the final of a major event and hailed him as the "greatest of all time."

Ad

Trending

"Novak, everyone knows you’re the one because of whom I’m here. I watched you growing up and when I was young, I started to play tennis because of you. Right now, of course I've had a couple of opportunities to practice with you and play with you in Shanghai," Mensik said.

"There is not a harder task for a tennis player than to beat you in the final of a tournament. Thank you so much for everything you’ve done in this sport and for everyone. You’re an incredible person. The greatest of all time. Thank you so much," he said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jakub Mensik's vocal admiration for Novak Djokovic comes as no surprise, since the 19-year-old has often acknowledged the Serb as his idol and "tennis inspiration."

"The biggest day of my life" - Jakub Mensik after beating Novak Djokovic in Miami Open final

The Serb and Jakub Mensik - Source: Getty

During his on-court interview, Jakub Mensik took pride in himself for not allowing his nerves to impact him before the Miami Open final. He also expressed satisfaction with his stellar performance against Novak Djokovic on the "biggest day of his life."

Ad

"To be honest I don't know what to say. It feels incredible, obviously. It was probably the biggest day of my life and I did super, which I'm really glad [about], to show the performance and keep the nerves outside of the court before the match. I feel just super happy and I think that the feelings will come later," Mensik said.

Ad

With his triumph, the 19-year-old became the second-youngest player to triumph at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Miami. Carlos Alcaraz holds the record for being the youngest winner, having clinched the title at 18 years old in 2022.

Djokovic, meanwhile, will have to delay his hunt for his 100th tour-level title once more. The 24-time Grand Slam champion will look to achieve the milestone during the upcoming clay season, commencing with his campaign at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis