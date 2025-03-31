"Hurts me to admit" - Novak Djokovic sends message to champ Jakub Mensik after sad Miami Open heartbreak

Novak Djokovic revealed to Jakub Mensik what he thought of his performance at the 2025 Miami Open final. The Serb was impressed by the teenager’s “clutch” display during the defeat of narrow margins.

Djokovic’s Miami Open campaign reached a devastating conclusion as the Serb was bested by 19-year-old Jakub Mensik 7-6(4), 7-6(4) in the rain-delayed final on Sunday, March 30. In doing so, Mensik won his first-ever career title, having failed to capitalize on his initial attempt at the 2024 Qatar Open.

Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, was chasing an elusive 100th career title, having fallen short in his previous attempt against World No. 1 Jannik Sinner at the 2024 Shanghai Masters. His appearance in the final was especially significant considering he’d lately suffered multiple early exits.

After coming up short in his pursuit, the Serb, although heartbroken, refused to shift the attention to himself. In his on-court speech, he said:

"First and foremost, this is Jakub's moment, a moment of his team, moment of his family, congratulations, unbelievable tournament, first of many."

Djokovic, who is otherwise dominant in tiebreaks, has lost all three tiebreaks between him and Jakub Mensik in their two-match rivalry. About the Czech player’s resilience at pressure points, he hesitantly said:

"It hurts me to admit it, but you were better."

"In the clutch moments, you delivered the goods; unbelievable serving and just a phenomenal effort mentally as well to stay tough in a difficult moment," he continued.

Although Mensik has won each of their tiebreaks, it was the Serb who came out on top the first time they faced, in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Shanghai Masters, 6-7(4), 6-1, 6-4.

Novak Djokovic to Jakub Mensik after Miami Open 2025 final: "Maybe you'll let me win one of the next times"

The Serb (L) pictured with Jakub Mensik at the 2025 Miami Open - Image Source: Getty

During the same speech, Novak Djokovic noted that Jakub Mensik’s ability to maintain his composure during tense moments at such a young age was commendable.

"For a young player like yourself, this is a great feature -- something that I'm sure that you will use many, many, many times in the in the years to follow, so I wish you very best of luck," he said.

The six-time Miami Open champion, however, jokingly hoped for lenity from his young opponent during their next potential matches.

"And maybe you will let me win in one of the next times that we play because you have still a lot of time, me, not so much," the 37-year-old joked.

"But congratulations to your family, your parents, the whole team there. Well done, guys," he added.

Novak Djokovic has yet to win an ATP title since his win at the 2023 ATP Finals. The Serb’s only victory in the past 16 months was the Paris Olympic gold.

