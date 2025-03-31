"Novak Djokovic looked physically broken, even he can't beat time" - Fans react to Serb's 'brutal' loss to Jakub Mensik in Miami Open final

Novak Djokovic tried his best to keep up with the relentless nature of Jakub Mensik's game in the men's singles final of the 2025 Miami Open. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough for the Serb as his young Czech opponent came out on top. Many fans though, via their respective reactions to the result, expressed concern over the 24-time Major winner's physical capabilities.

After a much-delayed start to the final due to rain in Miami, a conjunctivitis-stricken Djokovic took time to settle into the match. Eventually though, the Serb did appear to turn things around. Despite this, Mensik took the first set 7-6(4). In the second, the former No. 1 looked jaded for the most part, producing glimpses of intense play but struggling to perform at his best in the draining Miami humidity.

Jakub Mensik clinched the second set by the same margin as he had clinched the first, winning his maiden ATP Tour-level title by beating his idol. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic's quest for a 100th ATP title goes on.

In light of developments at the Miami Open on Sunday, March 31, many fans across Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) opined that the Serb simply can't be at his physical best anymore with the remarkable consistency he once produced. The 24-time Grand Slam champion turns 38 this May, and Mensik is nearly half his age. Since the beginning of last year, the Serb has often struggled against younger players.

"Djokovic looked physically broken at the end. Even he can't beat time," a fan wrote.

"Novak looked completely gassed towards the end there, gave it his all but just wasn’t enough. Mensik did exactly what he needed to," commented another.

"Novak is not the same player no more. These younger players are coming up," another fan chimed in.

Here are some more reactions from fans to the ATP No. 5's loss to the 19-year-old:

"Djokovic losing all in TBs - quite sad to see that. Also he really seems to be losing the endurance on the court especially in longer rallies. He is fighting harder and longer and really unable to keep up with faster opponents. Congrats to Mensik for staying so focused and leveling up against the GOAT, right in those TBs," wrote one fan.

"Brutal lose in the final for Novak. Wonder how’ll this affect him going into Monte Carlo," another added.

"Novak is coooooked," weighed in yet another fan.

Worryingly for the Serb, he hasn't won an ATP Tour-level title since the end of 2023.

Novak Djokovic's last ATP title triumph came at the year-end finals in 2023; surprisingly early exits from tournaments and injuries followed, despite flashes of brilliance

Novak Djokovic kisses the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals trophy (Source: Getty)

Djokovic's last ATP Tour-level title triumph came at the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals. It capped off an incredible year for the Serb, during which he won three out of four Majors and also clinched multiple Masters 1000 titles.

The Serb reached the semifinals of the Australian Open, the quarterfinals of the French Open, and the final of the Wimbledon Championships last year. He even made it to the semifinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters and the final of the Rolex Shanghai Masters in 2024.

However, there has been a general decline in his form after the ecstasy of winning the year-end finals in 2023. Injury issues have also plagued him. For instance, he suffered a meniscus tear in his knee at Roland Garros last year. At the Australian Open this year, another injury struck, leading to the Serb retiring mid-match in the semis, and later stirred controversy by sharing an MRI scan of his injury.

Djokovic has also suffered upsets along the way. For instance, at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, lucky loser Luca Nardi defeated him, while Alexei Popyrin cut short his US Open campaign last year in the third round. This year, early exits came his way in Doha (vs. Matteo Berrettini) and then in Indian Wells (vs. Botic van de Zandschulp).

