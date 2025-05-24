Title No. 100 gives Novak Djokovic huge shot in the arm hours ahead of French Open 2025

Novak Djokovic became only the third player in the history of the ATP Tour to win 100 singles titles, winning the Geneva Open on Saturday. The triumph comes as a huge shot in the arm for the Serb, who will be going into the French Open full of confidence now.

On Saturday's final, Djokovic took on Hubert Hurkacz. The sixth seed from Poland was not short of confidence, having taken out No. 1 seed Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals on the way. Djokovic, meanwhile, had beaten the likes of Matteo Arnaldi and Cameron Norrie in the run to the final.

Against Hurkacz, the 24-time Grand Slam champion had a very close first set, with both players holding serves until 5-5. However, serving to stay in the set at 6-5, Djokovic could not hold, and handed the set 5-7 to the Pole.

In the second set, it was more of the same, with both players holding serve until 6-6 to take things to a tiebreaker. The former World No. 1 earned the first mini-break, going 3*-2 up. From there, he consolidated to take the set 7-6(4) and force a decider on center court.

To open the third set, Hurkacz started strong, breaking early to go 2-0 up. However, Djokovic broke back to make things 4-4, and then took the lead with the Pole serving to stay in the match. Only one game away from the 100th title of his career then at 6-5*, the Serb could not break, leading to another tiebreaker to end the match.

Here, it was Novak Djokovic who got it done, first going 4-2 up and then consolidating on that to win the set 7-6(). Only two other men in the Open era have won more than 100 singles titles, Jimmy Connors with 109 and Roger Federer with 103. Among active players, no one else has won even 40 titles on the ATP Tour.

Novak Djokovic's draw at the 2025 French Open next

Meanwhile, at the French Open next week, Novak Djokovic will open his campaign against USA's Mackenzie McDonald. In the third round, he could face Denis Shapovalov, with a potential clash against Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round.

In the quarterfinals, the Serb is likely to face Alexander Zverev, with top seed Jannik Sinner the favorite to reach the semifinal. In the final, Djokovic could face Carlos Alcaraz, whom he defeated to win the Olympics gold medal at Roland Garros last year.

