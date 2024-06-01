Andy Roddick's ex-coach Brad Gilbert has offered hilarious advice to Tomas Machac regarding his tennis kit. Gilbert asked the Czech to take a leaf out of Holger Rune's playbook and demand 'shorter' shorts.

Machac and Holger Rune both have been seen sporting relatively shorter shots while on the court. Gilbert offered his two cents on this situation and asked the Czech to wear short-length shorts like the ones tennis players used to wear in the 80s instead of hiking them up.

"Time for Machac to ask same as Rune DMC for old school short shorts 🩳 like everyone wore back in the day from the 80’s, this hiking 🥾 up the sides looks hmm 🤔 and neither one ☝️ have massive quads," Agassi's ex-coach Brad Gilbert wrote.

A fan pointed out that Gilbert should focus on tennis and not his clothes.

"Glad you’re focused on his tennis Brad. Can wear what he bloody wants jeeeeeesus," a fan wrote.

Gilbert gave Machac his flowers and declared that he was a heck of a player and has improved a lot.

"he is a heck of a player and improved a ton the last 9-12 months," Brad Gilbert replied. .

Source- Brad Gilbert's X handle

Tennis kits have long been a topic of discussion among tennis aficionados. From Roger Federer's gold-lined jacket in Wimbledon 2009 to Serena Williams' catsuit at the 2018 French Open, tennis attires have the power to captivate the spectators.

A look into Holger Rune and Tomas Machac's French Open 2024 campaign

Holger Rune at the 2024 French Open

Holger Rune began his French Open campaign with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win over Dan Evans. In the second round, he survived a scare against Flavio Cobolli. The Dane won the first two sets but lost the subsequent two sets to tie the match.

Holger Rune and Cobolli both held their serves in the deciding set to enforce a tiebreak. The Italian raced to a 5-0 lead but Rune dug deep to get a tough 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 3-6, 7-6(7) victory. In the third round, the Dane saw off Jozef Kovalik 7-5, 6-1, 7-6(2) to set up a fourth-round match against Alexander Zverev.

Tomas Machac started his campaign with a 7-6(3), 6-4, 6-3 win against Nuno Borges. Next, he downed Mariano Navone 6-2, 6-1, 3-6, 1-6, 6-1 to set up a third-round encounter against fifth seed Daniil Medvedev. The Czech crashed out of the French Open after losing to Medvedev 6-7(4), 5-7,6-1,4-6.

