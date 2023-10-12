"Time for WTA to rethink"- Eva Lys joins fellow players in blaming frequent ball changes for injury after Korea Open retirement

German tennis player Eva Lys has joined fellow athletes on the women’s tour in blaming the regular ball changes for the recurring injuries to players.

The 21-year-old is currently competing in the ongoing Asian tennis swing and entered the Korea Open on the back of a first-round exit in Beijing.

She cruised past Anna Karolina Schmiedlova to begin her campaign, but had to retire midway through her second-round match against Marie Bouzkova due to injury.

Taking to social media, Lys pointed at the frequent ball changes as the underlying issue. She joined fellow members on tour and urged the WTA to rethink the ball change strategy throughout tournaments.

“Unfortunately, I had to retire today due to shoulder pain," Eva Lys said on her Instagram account. "I have been feeling amazing on court, which makes today’s outcome even more sad. I think it’s time for WTA to rethink the ball change throughout tournaments as adjusting every week has been difficult."

Eva Lys reflects on her second round match at the Korea Open

Lys opted to withdraw after losing the first set 1-6 against her Czech opponent. Lys has been in decent form over the last few weeks, winning seven out of 10 matches on the main tour. She reached the main draw at the US Open for the first time in her career and also scored an impressive win over former World No. 13 Leylah Fernandez in the China Open qualifiers.

Apart from Eva Lys, reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova also recently voiced her concern regarding the ball change issue. She was forced to pull out of the women’s doubles contest at the US Open after her fourth-round singles win, citing arm pain due to the heavier balls.

This subsequently marked the end of her partner Barbora Strycova's women's doubles career, as she had previously announced her retirement after their campaign.

Paula Badosa urges the WTA to take action against heavy ball issue alongside Eva Lys

Paula Badosa and Eva Lys blame the WTA for the use of heavy balls

Former World No. 2 Paula Badosa has also urged the WTA to address concerns over the physical strain caused on players due to the use of heavier tennis balls in tournaments.

The Spaniard has had an injury-stricken 2023 season. She suffered a stress fracture to her spine during the Italian Open in May and wasn’t able to finish her Wimbledon campaign due to lack of recovery time. She also withdrew from the US Open due to the injury.

After Portuguese tennis player Gastao Elias demanded compensation for physiotherapy expenses from the ATP, citing the physical toll of playing with the current tennis balls, Badosa echoed his concerns and highlighted the persistent issue within the WTA as well.

"I demand @atptour to pay for all the physiotherapy I will need after playing with these balls they are making us play with. I’ve been on tour for many years and I’ve never seen anything like this. THIS IS INHUMANE!," Gastao Elias said

Backing his viewpoint, Badosa pressed for a transformation from both the ATP and the WTA.

"Agree! The issue is not only ATP, unfortunately… With the WTA, we have been facing similar problems for years as well. We need a change from both sides," Paula Badosa said.

