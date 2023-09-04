“Now I must not move” - Paula Badosa opens up about her injury, shares comeback plans

Paula Badosa recently reflected on her injury, saying healing from a spinal stress fracture is a prolonged process.

The Spaniard’s injury forced her to withdraw from multiple tournaments this year, including the French Open and Wimbledon. She also pulled out from the US Open 2023, before facing Venus Williams.

Badosa recently talked about her spinal stress fracture and how she plans to heal in an interview with SDNA.

"Things are not good at the moment. You need time to heal from a stress fracture and the process is long. I hope to be ready in January. Now I must not move because it is the spine and it is a sensitive point. I hope to be in Australia in January and to play mixed doubles with Stefanos.” she said.

Paula Badosa has been suffering from a spinal injury from the Italian Open, which forced her to pull out of the Roland Garros.

The 2021 Indian Wells champion made a surprising return at Wimbledon after she withdrew from the French Open. She seemed to recover before the schedule. She triumphed over Alison Riske in her first round. However, she had to pull out from her match against Marta Kostyuk after losing the first set.

Badosa also withdrew from the US Open 2023, meaning she missed three out of the four Majors this year. She hopes to be ready by January 2024 and play alongside beau Stefanos Tsitsipas in Australia.

“I want to make the most of it” - Stenafos Tsitsipas excited about his future with Paula Badosa

US Open Tennis

Stefanos Tsitsipas shared some insight on his relationship with girlfriend Paula Badosa during the Los Cabos campaign this year.

“I changed my life because Paula Badosa brought a bright light into it, and I did the same for her. I’ll be completely honest, I’ve never been more excited about the future, both in my private life and in my professional life. I want to make the most of it,” he said to ESTO in an interview.

Tsisipas expressed his gratitude for having Paula Badosa in his life. He doesn’t hesitate to credit Badosa to be his inspiration and source of positivity and warmth.

“Paula inspires me to be the best version of myself, when I am surrounded by people like her she helps me a lot in a positive way, she is the kind of people who guide me,” he added.