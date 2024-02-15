World No. 7 Holger Rune sent a message of support to Francisco Cerundolo after the latter's second-round exit on home soil at the Buenos Aires Open on Thursday (February 15).

Cerundolo entered the Argentina Open as the fourth seed and was subsequently given a bye in the first round. He faced compatriot Facundo Diaz Acosta in the second round, who dished out a bagel in the second set after winning the first 7-6(3).

This was Cerundolo's second consecutive second-round exit on home soil after being dumped out of the Cordoba Open last week by Spain's Jaume Munar. After the loss, the 25-year-old Buenos Aires native took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"Very difficult moment, a lot of sadness. I want to thank everyone who supports me and continues to push me to move forward. Because everyone is there in good times, but when you start to lose a little it seems like not. To continue working. (Translated from Spanish)."

Rune replied to the tweet, saying:

"Keep pushing. And times WILL change. You are a brilliant player"

Cerundolo took note of the 20-year-old Dane's comment and wrote:

"Thank you very much Holger! Really appreciate it🙌"

Cerundolo's poor form in the 2024 season continued at the Buenos Aires Open, where he was the losing finalist in 2021. He was handed first-round byes at the ATP 250 events in Hong Kong and Auckland, but went out in the following round after losses against Roberto Bautista Agut and Alexandre Muller, respectively.

Cerundolo then secured a five-set first-round win against World No. 194 Dane Sweeny at the Australian Open before losing to Fabian Marozsan in straight sets in the second round.

Holger Rune exits Rotterdam Open after 2R loss against Alexander Shevchenko

Holger Rune himself crashed out of the Rotterdam Open on Thursday (February 15) after losing 4-6, 6-1, 3-6 to Kazakhstan's Alexander Shevchenko in the Round of 16.

Rune, who entered the ATP 500 event as the third seed, beat Roman Safiullin 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 in the first round. However, Shevchenko got the better of him in the second round, winning in three sets and wrapping up the match in one hour and 36 minutes.

Rune, who has had a tumultuous couple of weeks after shuffling his coaching staff, has an 8-4 singles record in 2024 so far. He notably reached the final of the Brisbane International at the start of the season before losing to Grigor Dimitrov 6-7(5), 4-6.

Before his Rotterdam Open exit, Rune retired hurt from his semi-final match against Borna Coric in Montpellier.