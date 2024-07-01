Carlos Alcaraz has opened up about living with his parents and brothers despite all his success as a professional tennis player. The Spaniard also explained why his mother Virginia is often unable to accompany him to tournaments.

Fresh off his triumph at the French Open, Alcaraz is aiming to clinch his fourth Grand Slam title at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. The Spaniard enters the grasscourt Major as the third seed and defending champion, having triumphed over Novak Djokovic in a five-set thriller last year to clinch his maiden crown at SW19.

In an interview with the Sunday Times ahead of his Wimbledon campaign, the 21-year-old candidly discussed his immediate desire for the comfort of his family after tournaments, disclosing his eagerness to return home as soon as possible.

Carlos Alcaraz also shared that he lives with his parents and three brothers, conveying his appreciation to them for treating him like a normal person instead of a "big tennis star."

"When I finish a tournament, it doesn’t matter if I win or not, I just want to get home to be with my family. I live with my mum and dad, my older brother and two younger brothers. To them I am not a big tennis star, just a normal guy," Carlos Alcaraz said.

The Spaniard highlighted the challenges of constant travel as a professional tennis player, divulging that his father and older brother Alvaro, who serves as his hitting partner, travel with him for tournaments.

However, Alcaraz revealed that his mother is often unable to accompany them, as she stays back to care for his younger brothers, 15-year-old Sergio and 13-year-old Jaime. The World No. 3 opened up about missing his mother and younger brothers during tournaments, emphasizing that their absence only intensified his desire to return home.

"One of the things about tennis is that you travel a lot and my dad and older brother come with me. My older brother is my hitting partner. But Mum can’t come because she is looking after the two little ones. So getting home is great because I miss them. The longer you are away, the more you realise how much you need them," he added.

"Another reason why I like to be at home" - Carlos Alcaraz gushes over his mother's home-cooked meals

Carlos Alcaraz poses with his family after 2024 French Open triumph

In the same interview, Carlos Alcaraz raved about his mother's culinary skills, disclosing that her delicious home-cooked meals are another reason why he prefers to be at home with his parents and brothers.

"She’s a great cook. Paella she does so well. Also some Spanish food from Andalusia — my favourite is soup and then a mix of meats. It’s another reason why I like to be at home," Carlos Alcaraz said.

The 21-year-old's mother also plays an important role in ensuring that he stays grounded amid all his success as a professional tennis player.

During an appearance on the Tennis Channel after his 2024 Indian Wells Masters triumph, Alcaraz credited his parents for keeping him humble every time he won a tournament or added to his prize money earnings of $31,578,625.

"Well, my father and my mom have a really good role. They try to pull me in the ground every time that I win a tournament or I win an amount of money, I'm not gonna lie, I’m not gonna hide. They always stay there to put my feet on the ground," Alcaraz said.

Carlos Alcaraz stands to add a whopping £2.7 million ($3.5 million) to his prize money earnings if he successfully defends his Wimbledon title, kicking off his campaign against Mark Lajal.

