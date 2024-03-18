Carlos Alcaraz recently stated that his father Carlos Sr and his mother Virginia Garfia have kept him grounded after his rise to stardom.

At just 20 years old, Alcaraz has raked in more than $27 million in prize money by winning 13 tour titles, including two Grand Slam trophies. He is notably known to have inked multi-million endorsement pacts with some of the world's biggest brands including Nike, Rolex, and Louis Vuitton.

He most recently took home $1.1 million and his second Indian Wells Masters trophy with a 7-6(5), 6-1 win over Daniil Medvedev in the final. After the victory, he joined Steve Weissman and Prakash Amritraj for a chat at the Tennis Channel desk in the desert.

In the conversation, Alcaraz revealed that his parents instil humility in him every time he brings home silverware or a big paycheck so that the success doesn't go to his head.

"Well, my father and my mom have a really good role. They try to pull me in the ground every time that I win a tournament or I win an amount of money, I'm not gonna lie, I’m not gonna hide. They always stay there to put my feet on the ground," Alcaraz said [at 5:40].

The Spaniard further claimed that he tries to be an ordinary guy and not a tennis player around his friends and family. He said:

"For me, it's not difficult to do it because every time I do a really good results or if I have a really good run in a tournament, I always want to be back with my friends, just feel like nothing happened to me.

"I love to be back at home, feel like I'm Carlos Alcaraz as a person, not as a tennis player, not I did something huge, I want to feel like I’m a normal guy."

Expand Tweet

Carlos Alcaraz's mother Virginia Garfia worked at IKEA as an assistant

Carlos Sr, Carlos Alcaraz, Alvaro (brother), and Virginia Garfia (from left to right)

Carlos Alcaraz was born to Carlos Sr and Virginia Garfia in the Spanish village of El Palmar (Murcia) on May 5, 2003.

Carlos Sr too played tennis until he could afford it. He later became the director of a tennis academy at the Real Sociedad Club de Campo de Murcia in El Palmar. Whereas, Alcaraz's mother Virginia used to work as an assistant for Swedish home furniture retailer IKEA.

Carlos Alcaraz began his professional journey in tennis in the year 2019 as a 16-year-old. Five years later, he is set to fight for his 14th ATP title as the World No. 2 at the Miami Open 2024 beginning on Wednesday, March 20.