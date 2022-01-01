Martina Navratilova says Naomi Osaka needs to "dominate all events" like Barty and Djokovic to leave her mark on the game

During a recent conversation with the WTA, Martina Navratilova and Pam Shriver gave their forecasts for the 2022 season. While discussing how the new season might unfold for Naomi Osaka, Navratilova asserted that the Japanese must dominate tour-level tournaments to "leave her mark" on the sport.

Osaka has won seven titles, out of which four are Grand Slams and three are tour-level trophies. Navratilova, on her part, believes Osaka shouldn't use lower-tier events simply as warm-up for the Majors.

"Naomi dominated the Majors, particularly the hardcourts, but never the little tournaments," Navratilova said. "Kind of like Serena. I think to leave your mark on the game, you need to dominate all the events, a la Barty, a la Djokovic. They concentrate on Majors, but you can’t just use the other tournaments as warmups."

The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion explained how a lack of court time often adds to the pressure on players and disrupts their momentum. She advised Osaka to play more tournaments and get more matches under her belt.

"The less you play, the more the pressure builds up and the less feel you have for the game itself," she continued. "You need to put in the reps. If she can do that, she has the game to blow anybody off the court because she’s quick, moves well and is strong on both wings. And she’s got the massive serve as well. She just needs to play more matches."

Naomi Osaka's last appearance on a grasscourt came at Wimbledon 2019

Former World No. 3 Pam Shriver also weighed in on the discussion. She asserted that if Naomi Osaka were to start dominating again, it would largely be confined to hardcourt.

Shriver, however, highlighted how some of the greats of the sport -- Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic and Steffi Graf -- have all dominated on multiple surfaces and questioned whether Osaka would be able to do the same.

"First off, if she returns to dominance, it will still be only on a hardcourt," Shriver said. "Which begs the question: Can you be a dominant player on one surface? Look at the greats of all time, Navratilova, Graf, Serena, Roger, Novak – it’s been a multi-surface dominance."

Grass is going to be tough for Naomi Osaka, clay is a challenge: Pam Shriver

Naomi Osaka at the 2021 French Open

Naomi Osaka withdrew from the 2021 Roland Garros in order to care for her mental health. Subsequently, she participated in just three events before calling time on her season.

Pam Shriver explained that if the 24-year-old can regain her best physical and emotional health this season, she can be a dominant hardcourt player. However, Shriver expressed doubt over Osaka's form on grass, given the four-time Major winner's lack of match practice on the surface.

"The other big question: Can she return to her best physical and emotional condition?, questioned Pam Shriver. "If she can, yes, she can be the dominant hardcourt player. I think missing Wimbledon last year, and because it was cancelled in 2020, when Osaka returns to a grass court it will be three years since she played a match on a grass court."

"Three years away from your most insecure surface is … forever. Grass is going to be a tough go. Clay is slightly less mysterious for her, but a challenge for sure," she added.

Edited by Arvind Sriram