"To play Rafa in a Roland Garros final is probably the greatest challenge in this sport" - Casper Ruud on Rafael Nadal

Casper Ruud is under no illusions about the enormity of the challenge awaiting him, as he faces 13-time winner Rafael Nadal in the Roland Garros final on Sunday. The 23-year-old Norwegian outlasted Croatia's Marin Cilic in the semifinal on Friday, recovering from a set down to win the match in four sets 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 and reach his first Major final.

However, Ruud, the first Norwegian male player to reach the title match at a Grand Slam, will lock horns with Nadal, who has never lost a Roland Garros final. Earlier in the day, the Spaniard survived a stern challenge from Alexander Zverev before the German retired at the tail end of the second set after badly twisting his ankle.

Meanwhile, Ruud said in his press conference after his win against Cilic that he now faces the biggest challenge in the sport - beating Nadal in a Roland Garros final. The Norwegian has never faced the Spaniard before but has practiced at the Rafa Nadal Academy.

"To play Rafa in a Roland Garros final is probably the greatest challenge there is in this sport. I believe he's 13-0 in the finals, so just shows that it might sound like an impossible task. But of course I will give it a shot like the other 13 people before me have done," Ruud said.

"If I want to have any chance, I will need to play my best tennis ever" - Casper Ruud on his chances against Rafael Nadal

Casper Ruud at the 2022 French Open - Day Thirteen

Casper Ruud is aware of Nadal's stupendous record at Roland Garros - 111-3 and 13 titles. The Spaniard is 14-1 in the semifinals of the tournament and a perfect 13-0 in the finals. Ruud spoke about the challenge ahead, admitting that he has no qualms about being the underdog in his first Major final.

"It's obviously going to be tough. We all know what a great champion he is and how well he plays in the biggest moments and the biggest matches. I'm just going to try to enjoy it. I will be the underdog," he added.

He added that he'll need to conjure the best tennis of his career to stand a chance of becoming the first player to beat Nadal in a Roland Garros final.

"I will try to, you know, tonight and tomorrow night dream about great winners and unbelievable rallies, because that's what it's going to take if I want to have any chance, and I will need to play my best tennis ever. But I still have to believe that I can do it, and I think part of my game today was working very well. In the end, I was playing great in the third and fourth set," Casper Ruud added.

