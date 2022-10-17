To say that he is the best ever is complicated: Carla Suarez Navarro on Roger Federer's legacy

Former tennis player Carla Suarez Navarro recently spoke about Roger Federer’s unparalleled legacy.

In an interview with AS, the Spanish star reflected on how Federer made an impact on all sports fans. She admitted that the debate about being “the best ever” was a complicated one but hailed the Swiss maestro for changing the tennis scene. The 34-year-old further remarked that Federer’s elegance on the court was something everyone wished to emulate.

“Every person who loves sports, loves Roger Federer. That is his legacy. To say that he is the best ever is a common debate and is complicated. What is clear is that he changed tennis today. And the sport. When you want to practice one, whatever it is, you want to do it like him, with that elegance, without sweating. As if it didn't cost him. We all want to be like him,” she noted.

Interestingly, just like Roger Federer, Carla Suarez Navarro played a one-handed backhand. She was one of the rare women’s players in her era to play the graceful one-handed shot.

Suarez Navarro and Federer played a one-handed backhand

In September 2020, the Spanish player was diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma. She was declared cancer-free the following year, after which she commenced her farewell tour and retired from tennis in 2021.

“He taught us sportsmanship and respect above all else” – Carla Suarez Navarro on Roger Federer

Roger Federer at the 2022 Laver Cup

After Roger Federer’s retirement, Carla Suarez Navarro expressed her thoughts about the Swiss maestro in an article for El Pais. The Spaniard heaped praise on the 20-time Grand Slam champion, suggesting that everyone loved watching Federer play. She also noted that the 41-year-old gave her and everyone else watching, important lessons in sportsmanship. Suarez Navarro also recognized that Federer showcased immense humility and respect. She further admitted that she was honored to have shared the era with the tennis legend.

“Whether or not your favorite player. If you love tennis, if you watch it with real attention, you enjoy watching Roger play. His dedication has been such that he amazed different generations. We grew up watching him overcome, succeed and give us a lesson in values. He taught us sportsmanship and respect above all else. He showed us that it is possible to reach the top while keeping your feet on the ground. Coinciding at the same time has been special. Being able to compete on the same courts, something unforgettable,” she had written.

