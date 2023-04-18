Rafael Nadal has seemingly put tennis commentator Matthew Roberts in a catch-22 situation with his "pretty worrying" health status, especially with the 2023 French Open just 40 days away.

The Spaniard has been nursing a hip injury which he picked up at the 2023 Australian Open during his second-round loss against Mackenzie McDonald. While he was expected to return to action before the 2023 Miami Open, he withdrew from the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open as well.

A few reports have suggested that Nadal might also pull out of the Madrid Open, which will only leave him with the Italian Open before the second Major of the year gets underway in Paris on May 28.

Speaking on The Tennis Podcast recently, Roberts weighed in on whether the 36-year-old could be considered a top contender at this year's Roland Garros.

"The Spanish press was reporting that he was definitely out of Barcelona before the announcement came and they were also saying that Madrid was in doubt," Roberts said. "That will obviously leave Rome for Nadal and that does change the picture around Roland Garros, you know."

Roberts added that while it was difficult to count the 14-time French Open champion out, the player himself would not be happy with his preparations for his favorite tournament.

"It's hard because, on one hand, you don't want to say that he is not the French Open favorite because he has won it 14 times but on the other, to say he's the favorite, I think, undermines what it takes for him to do what he does there and he would never have had a preparation like this. It's pretty worrying," he said.

The Mallorcan missed out on playing in Monte Carlo and Barcelona last year as well due to a stress fracture in his rib. He was beaten by Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals in Madrid before losing to Denis Shapovalov in the third round in Rome.

Nadal arrived in Paris having played only five matches on clay, but it was enough for him to go all the way and lift a record-extending 14th title.

Fellow tennis player worried about Rafael Nadal

In an interview with Punto de Break, Spanish player Feliciano Lopez remarked that he was worried about Rafael Nadal on a personal level and wished to see the legendary player back soon.

“I worry more as a friend," Lopez said. "At the tennis level, obviously I am concerned that he can play again and that he can arrive at Roland Garros prepared, which is the main objective. But it worries me more on a personal level, that a player who has been triumphing all his life is now going through this, so I hope he recovers soon."

Nadal has played only four matches this year, losing three of them. For the first time since 2005, he dropped out of the top 10 in the ATP rankings last month.

