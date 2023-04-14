After reports suggested that Rafael Nadal could miss out on the 2023 Madrid Open due to an injury, Andy Roddick expressed concern over the Spaniard's struggles to stay fit over the last few months.

The World No. 15 injured his hip during his second-round loss to Mackenzie McDonald at the 2023 Australian Open and has been out of action since. While he was expected to return within eight weeks (mid-March), he withdrew from the Miami Open as well as the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Although numerous videos of him practicing at his academy in Mallorca have surfaced in the last few days, there are reports that the clay specialist could sit out the upcoming Barcelona Open and Madrid Open. The 36-year-old has dealt with numerous injuries ever since winning the 2022 French Open in June last year.

Appearing on Tennis Channel recently, 2003 US Open champion Roddick was asked if it was the beginning of the end for the Spanish legend, to which the American said:

"Yeah, it very well could be. Listen, did any of us think he was going to sneak two slams in last year, be healthy, and play a solid amount of tennis through the first seven months? Probably not."

"The space between his injuries is getting tighter and tighter. It seems like they are cumulative now," Roddick added. "Whereas he used to play, he would take three or four months off at a time but then come back completely healthy. It does not seem like he has been completely healthy since last year's run at Wimbledon."

Roddick stated that the 14-time French Open champion needed matches under his belt to be ready for the second Major of the season.

"For the rest of his career, he is going to draw a bright red circle around the French Open and do everything in his power to get matches going in. This is a real concern if he's missing out on Monte-Carlo, Barcelona, and Madrid. He's a diesel engine, he needs those reps going into events. This is very concerning for Rafa fans," he concluded.

Rafael Nadal can still win big tournaments in 2023, says tennis coach

2022 French Open

Stan Wawrinka's coach, Magnus Norman, believes that if Rafael Nadal can regain his fitness, he can continue to win big titles this year as well. Speaking to Clay, the former Swedish player remarked that although it would be difficult due to tough competition, the Spaniard could dominate once again.

"It’s gonna be difficult, but if he is healthy, he is a champion and I expect him to play good," Norman said. "You should never count Nadal, [Andy] Murray, [Novak] Djokovic out. Nadal has won so many Grand Slams. It’s not gonna be easy, because the competition is tougher, but he is going to find a way to play good and win big tournaments this year also."

Norman also praised Nadal and Djokovic for their ability to handle pressure and their hunger to improve all the time.

