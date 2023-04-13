Rafael Nadal short of fitness, likely to miss Barcelona Open: Reports

After pulling out of the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters, it was widely expected that Rafael Nadal will kickstart his comeback at the upcoming Barcelona Open. But according to the latest reports, that is unlikely as well, worrying the Spaniard's fans across the globe.

As reported by Cadena SER, the 22-time Grand Slam champion is still short of full fitness and will not attempt to make a return at the ATP 500 event. Nadal last played a competitive match back in January, a second-round loss at the hands of America's Mackenzie McDonald at the Australian Open.

Since then, the former World No. 1 has withdrawn from the Dubai Tennis Championships, the Qatar Open, the BNP Paribas Open, the Miami Open and most recently, the Monte-Carlo Masters. If he were to miss Barcelona as well, it would mark a full three months of inaction for the 36-year-old, who fell out of the top 10 for the first time in 18 years due to his recent time on the sidelines.

In more positive news for fans of Spanish tennis, Carlos Alcaraz, who skipped Monte-Carlo for injury reasons along with Nadal, is reported to have recovered well enough to compete at the Barcelona Open.

Alcaraz is the defending champion at the tournament, having beaten Pablo Carreno Busta in the final last year. The teenager beat Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alex de Minaur in back-to-back three-setters enroute to the summit clash.

Where could Rafael Nadal return if he misses Barcelona Open?

The ATP tennis calendar will host the Madrid Open following the Barcelona Open, which could mark Rafael Nadal's comeback on tour if he does indeed miss the latter. Last year, the Mallorcan reached the quarterfinals of the tournament before falling to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz.

If he misses the Madrid Open, he could appear in the Italian Open after that, where he faced a Round of 16-exit in 2022 at the hands of Denis Shapovalov. Missing the Masters 1000 event in Rome as well will mean Nadal enters the French Open, where he is the defending champion, with no matches under his belt.

In the last edition, the former World No. 1 defeated Casper Ruud to win his then record 22nd Grand Slam title and a record-extending 15th title on the claycourts of Paris. With 2,000 ranking points at stake, he will be looking to get there in top shape, making Madrid the ideal place to start his comeback journey.

