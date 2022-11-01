Todd Woodbridge sides with Nick Kyrgios, feels Aussie should have qualified for ATP Finals using same 'benefit' Novak Djokovic made use of

Nick Kyrgios qualified for the ATP finals alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis in the doubles category under the Grand Slam champion provision, a rule which states that the winner of a Major directly qualifies for the ATP Finals that year provided he is ranked between eight and 20 in the ATP Live Race to Turin.

The ATP took to social media to announce Kyrgios and Kokkinakis’ qualification for the ATP Finals in doubles. Kyrgios, however, was quick to reply to that, stating that he should've qualified in the singles as well.

“Shudda been singles as well,” Nick Kyrgios replied.

Former Australian tennis player Todd Woodbridge agreed with Kyrgios and stated that he should have qualified for the tournament the same way Novak Djokovic did.

“Tend to agree with Nick on this, if one player gets the benefit from an event then so should the rest of the tour,” Woodbridge tweeted.

Djokovic claimed his spot in the ATP Finals in the singles category under the Grand Slam Champion provision rule. Many have questioned why other players' Wimbledon runs do not count when the Serbian's is being taken into account.

Former World No. 1 doubles player Paul McNamee responded to Woodbridge by saying that the rule is not new and has been in place since 2000.

“Understand the sentiment, but the rule itself is not new….it’s been there since 2000 to the potential benefit of all four Grand Slams,” Mcnamee stated.

"Me being a competitor, I want to see Novak there" - Nick Kyrgios on Novak Djokovic's participation in 2023 Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios pictured during a press conference at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

In a recent interview, Nick Kyrgios mentioned that he would like to see Novak Djokovic take part in the 2023 Australian Open. Djokovic wasn’t allowed to compete in the Australian Open and US Open in 2022 due to his decision not to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I hope he is here, for the sport. We just saw one of the legends leave the sport, Roger, and that’s going to be some shoes that no one is ever going to be able to fill," Kyrgios said.

“While Novak and Rafa [Rafael Nadal] are still around, we need these types of players. Otherwise, the people of Australia love the AO, Ash Barty brought us crowds, me and Thanasi [Kokkinakis] won it. We want to see the best players in the world there. Me being a competitor, I want to see Novak there," Kyrgios added.

He also hoped that Australia will welcome Djokovic with open arms for the 2023 season.

“Of course, you want to have those guys there. He’s some of the reasons why I play. As a kid, you want to play the best players in the world in the best stadiums. Hopefully, he is there. He’s had a rough run the last nine months and not being able to play here, play here, not being able to play here, hopefully, Australia welcomes him with open arms this time,” he stated.

