The 38th edition of the Toray Pan Pacific Open will commence on September 25 and we are in for a week of exciting tennis action in Tokyo, with some of the world's top players in action.

Liudmila Samsonova won the WTA 500 tournament in 2022 but is bound to have a tough title defense, with the likes of Iga Swiatek, Jessica Pegula, Elena Rybakina, and Maria Sakkari in the main draw.

On that note, here is everything you need to know about the tournament in Tokyo.

What is the Toray Pan Pacific Open?

The Toray Pan Pacific Open is a hardcourt event that takes place in Tokyo. The tournament's inaugural edition took place in 1973, with Billie Jean King winning it by beating Nancy Richey in the final.

Martina Hingis is the most successful player in the competition's history, with five titles to her name. Other past champions include Steffi Graf, Maria Sharapova, Lindsay Davenport, and Caroline Wozniacki.

Venue

The Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo, Japan, is the venue for the Toray Pan Pacific Open.

Players

Jessica Pegula in action at the US Open

Top seed Iga Swiatek will be a heavy favorite to win the Toray Pan Pacific Open and will be eager to get back in action after her fourth-round exit at the US Open. Second seed Jessica Pegula is also among the title contenders and is capable of going all the way if she is at her best, particularly during the latter stages.

Third seed Elena Rybakina had a disappointing US Open campaign and will look to have a deep run in Tokyo. The Kazakh is among the favorites to win, as is Maria Sakkari after her victorious run in Guadalajara.

The likes of Caroline Garcia, Daria Kasatkina, defending champion Liudmila Samsonova, and Veronika Kudermetova complete the list of seeded players and all are capable of having a good run in Tokyo.

Schedule

The main draw of the WTA 500 event will start on September 25. The quarterfinals are scheduled to take place on September 29 while the semifinals will be held on September 30. The women's singles final is set for October 1.

Prize Money

The total prize pool for the WTA 500 tournament is $780,637, and the women's singles champion will earn $120,150.

Here is the full prize money breakdown for the event in Tokyo:

Round Prize Money Ranking Points Champion $120,150 470 Runner-up $74,161 305 Semifinal $43,323 185 Quarterfinal $21,075 100 Round of 16 $11,500 55 Round of 32 $8,310 1

Where to Watch Toray Pan Pacific Open

Viewers in the US, Australia, UK and Canada can watch the WTA 500 tournament live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches in Tokyo will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings at the Toray Pan Pacific Open live on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: All matches of the WTA 500 tournament will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches in Tokyo live on TSN & TVA.