"The main reason I actually think I was so successful was because of those guys, because they bring the level so high that if you don't squeeze enough out of yourself, you have no chance to compete with them"- Tomas Berdych on playing against the Big 3

In a recent interview, former World No. 4 Tomas Berdych looked back at the peak phase of his career, during which time he took on Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer several times.

The Czech was the runner-up at Wimbledon 2010, where he defeated both Federer and Novak Djokovic before coming up short against Nadal in the final.

While speaking to the Daily Mail, Berdych revealed that he has no regrets about playing alongside history-makers like the Big 3, as well as Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka. He claimed that these players played a part in his success.

"'I'm a very realistic person, I take things black and white," Berdych said. "The main reason I actually think I was so successful was because of those guys because they bring the level so high that if you don't squeeze enough out of yourself, you have no chance to compete with them."

"It goes hand in hand, maybe if I was playing these days and the level was not that high, who knows? This kind of hypothetical judgement is difficult to say. Probably yes," he added.

The 36-year-old said he had no regrets about ending his career two years ago.

"I've never had a doubt for a moment. I woke up that morning and thought: that's it," Berdych asserted.

Tomas Berdych's record against Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer

Novak Djokovic (L) and Tomas Berdych at the 2016 Roland Garros

Tomas Berdych came up against the Big 3 a total of 78 times, ending up on the losing side in the majority of those encounters.

His win-loss record against Rafael Nadal stands at 20-4, which includes the Wimbledon 2010 final. Berdych won 3 of the pair's first 4 encounters -- all on hard courts. The Czech also defeated Nadal in straight sets in the 2015 Australian Open quarterfinal.

Of the Big 3, Tomas Berdych has played the most number of times against Novak Djokovic, and prevailed against the Serb less times than the others, with a win-loss record of 25-3. Barring the Wimbledon semifinals in 2010, he also defeated Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals at the 2013 Italian Open and in Bangkok in 2008.

Their most recent meeting was in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2017 where the Serb was forced to retire due to injury.

Also Read Article Continues below

The 36-year-old's most high-profile wins have come against Roger Federer. Federer has won 20 of their 26 encounters. Berdych defeated the Swiss at Wimbledon 2010, the Athens Olympics in 2004, and at the 2012 US Open quarterfinals.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya