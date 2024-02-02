Tommy Haas reacts to 'legends' Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf spending time together at Wimbledon as American revisits moment with wife

Andre Agassi shared an old image of himself with Steffi Graf, and it attracted attention from former World No. 2 Tommy Haas.

Agassi and Graf were the singles champions at Wimbledon 1992, with the former beating Goran Ivanisevic in a five-set final while the latter made easy work of Monica Seles in a 6-2, 6-1 title clash win.

The American shared an image of himself with Graf at the Champions' Ball on Instagram, with his caption being a heart emoji. Haas commented on the picture, calling both Agassi and Graf 'legends.'

Tommy Haas' comment on Andre Agassi's picture

The 1992 Wimbledon victory was Andre Agassi's only triumph at the grass-court Major while Steffi Graf won the tournament in 1988, 1989, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1995, and 1996.

Andre Agassi leads 6-4 in the head-to-head against Tommy Haas

Agassi and Haas after a match in 2004

Andre Agassi and Tommy Haas locked horns ten times, with the American leading 6-4 in the head-to-head.

The first meeting between the two came in the semifinals of the 1998 Franklin Templeton Classic in Scottsdale, with Agassi triumphing 6-2, 6-1. They next locked horns in the second round of the 1998 Wimbledon Championships and this time, Haas came out on top, winning 4-6, 6-1, 7-6(4), 6-4. The German beat Agassi again in the quarterfinals of the 1999 Grand Slam Cup,

The American then went on to win the next three encounters between the two, including the final of the 2002 Italian Open. Both players came out on top twice in their last four encounters.

The last meeting between Agassi and Haas took place in the third round of the 2006 Indian Wells Open, with the former winning 7-5, 6-2. The American went on to retire from tennis that year. His last tournament was the US Open where he reached the third round before losing to Benjamin Becker.

Haas, on the other hand, went on to play the sport till 2017. From 2006-2017, the German reached the semifinals of two Grand Slams at the 2007 Australian Open and the 2009 Wimbledon Championships. He also reached the quarterfinals of the 2007 US Open and the 2013 French Open.

Haas played his last tournament in Kitzbuhel, losing to Jan-Lennard Struff in the first round.

