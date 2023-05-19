Former World No. 2 Tommy Haas recalled beating Roger Federer in Stuttgart 2017, one of his biggest victories in the later stages of his career.

The then 39-year-old Haas surprised Federer on his favorite grass court, halting his return from a two-month break in the second round of the Stuttgart Open.

Haas, who was playing his last season before retirement, saved nine of the 12 break points he faced. He also converted two of his three chances to beat the Swiss legend, which was just his second defeat of that season.

Speaking about that match on an episode of the Court-Side with Beilinson Tennis podcast, Tommy Haas said:

"Getting to play Roger in Germany, in front of my family, on gras... my daughter was there, I think she was six years old. I was just like: 'Let's just go out there and have fun and just enjoy the moment'. That was the start of my goodbye to the German events, I was about to play Halle after that, and then Hamburg, with Kitzbuhel as well, which is German-speaking."

After being 6-2, 2-1 down and Federer on the verge of breaking his serve, Haas managed to stage an epic comeback. He recalled that he was hoping to take the match past the one-hour mark to avoid having an embarrassing defeat to his name.

"I remember vaguely I was down 6-2, 2-1 in the second set and I look over to the clock and I see, I think we played for about 26, 27 minutes up until that time, and I'm like talking to myself like I always did - 'let's at least try to get to an hour," he continued.

"Anything under an hour is like a lesson, it's a beatdown.' I was thinking 'This is embarrassing in some ways, come on just try to hang in there.' I think I saved a break point at four-all, maybe even a match point at 4-5, something like that," Haas added.

The now 45-year-old Indian Wells Masters tournament director also revealed that he was dealing with a back injury during the win against Roger Federer.

"I somehow sneak out the tiebreak and I'm sitting back down looking at the clock, and it says like an hour and 25 minutes so I'm like this is great, life couldn't be better. I'm out here enjoying myself, full-house, we're playing good tennis. When I went up a break (3-2) I thought Wow! I might have a chance to win this match," he explained.

"But, on the flip side of that coin, I could feel my back tightening up!" he added. "I'm so happy and relaxed, I'm just loving in, and on the other side I can't believe I'm having issues with my back again at this moment when I'm trying to enjoy so much because I feel this is one of those injuries that's gonna drag along for a couple of days or weeks."

Even though Haas managed a feat many have only dreamed of, it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows for him as he was almost forced to retire from the match with a back injury.

"I win the match of course and as I'm walking to the net and shaking his hand, I'm thinking to myself maybe it's just time to take the microphone and say that's it! I can't really top it. Beating Roger on the grass in Germany (with) my daughter and family here - this is as good as it gets. Because I already know my back is so bad that I don't think I can play the next match the way I want to. I might as well just be done," he said.

Tommy Haas eventually lost to his countryman Mischa Zverev 6-4, 6-4 in the quarter-finals a few days later.

While he officially retired from the sport in 2018, his last match came in 2017 when he lost to Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 7-6 in Kitzbuhel.

Roger Federer won the Stuttgart Open in 2018 for the first time

Roger Federer v Mischa Zverev - Mercedes Cup Stuttgart

A year after an unexpected defeat to Tommy Haas in Stuttgart, Roger Federer returned to the German city and won his first title there.

On the way to the trophy, he beat Mischa Zverev, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, Guido Pella, 6-4, 6-4, Nick Kyrgios, 6-7, 6-2, 7-6, and Milos Raonic, 6-4, 7-6.

Federer regained the World No. 1 spot by winning Stuttgart, but later lost it as he didn't manage to get through the quarter-finals in Wimbledon 2018. He lost to Kevin Anderson, the eventual finalist, by 2-6, 7-6, 5-7, 6-4, 13-11.

