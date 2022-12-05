Tommy Haas and Sabine Lisicki pay tribute to Agassi, Sharapova and Williams' former coach Nick Bollettieri after his passing

Legendary coach Nick Bollettieri, who has mentored players like Maria Sharapova, Andre Agassi, Monica Seles, Venus, and Serena Williams, has passed away at the age of 91. Although the tennis coach had previously denied the death rumors that had surfaced due to his poor health, he passed away barely two weeks later.

Tommy Haas, the current Indian Wells tournament director and former World No. 2, took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt tribute to Bollettieri. Haas was among the many players who trained at Bollettieri's academy.

The German expressed his gratitude to the tennis coach and said that he would miss the coach in every way.

“So many memories, i am not sure where to begin. Nickiiii, that's how i have called you for the longest time. Thank you for your time, knowledge, commitment, expertise, the willingness to share your skill, your personal interest in mentoring me, and giving me the best opportunity to follow my dreams,” wrote Tommy Haas on Instagram.

“You were a dreamer and a doer, and a pioneer in our sport, truly one of a kind. I surely will miss you around the academy, our Tennis talks, miss showing of your tan, white teeth and body fat, miss watching you do Tai Chi, miss playing Golf with you watching you try to cheat, eating a Snickers bar and running for the bushes, and hearing all about your plans even at the age of 91. Thanks again for everything.........RIP Nickiiii,” he added.

Former World No. 12 Sabine Lisicki, who also worked with Nick Bollettieri, paid tribute to the tennis coach on Instagram, writing:

“THANK YOU Nick. It's hard to find the right words and I'm not sure if I'll be able to. You have given so many children a place to work for their dream. Supporting them with your knowledge and the believe that anything is possible. I was fortunate to be one of them. So many memories we created together that I will cherish forever. You've shaped the game of tennis and even just a couple of months ago at 92 you were telling me all about your next plans. You will be dearly missed.Rest In Peace Nicki”

Nick Bollettieri's coaching career

Bollettieri pictured during a press conference at the 2015 Rio Open.

Nick Bollettieri is recognized for revolutionizing tennis coaching by establishing the concept of a tennis boarding school, which supports the development of an emerging tennis player in many aspects.

His coaching career began in the 1960s at the Dorado Beach Hotel in Puerto Rico and he founded his IMG Tennis academy a decade later, in 1978.

The American has coached Jim Courier, Andre Agassi, Monica Seles and Mary Pierce and has also worked with players like Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Maria Sharapova, Martina Hingis and Kei Nishikori. In the mid-90s, Nick Bollettieri also served as Boris Becker's tour-traveling coach.

