Tommy Paul gets honest about $6.6B-worth Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl win being the best sporting event he's ever watched

Tommy Paul recently expressed his admiration for the Philadelphia Eagles. Reflecting on the recent Super Bowl win, the 27-year-old cited their high-stakes competition against the Kansas City Chiefs as the best sporting event he has ever been to.

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40–22 in Super Bowl LIX, held on Sunday, February 9, at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. With this win, they secured their first Super Bowl title since Super Bowl LII.

The World No. 9 said he has been following the team's progress since childhood.

"I ended up doing a little Super Bowl party at my house and you know, I grew up an Eagles fan and they hadn't won a Super Bowl ever and now they have two in like the past eight years or whatever so its a good time to be an Eagles fan," he said, in a video shared by tennis insider Ben Rothenberg on X (formerly Twitter).

On being asked about what type of a fan he is, Paul replied:

"I'm yelling at the TV! You're not an Eagles fan until you scream."

When asked if it was the best sporting event he'd been to, Paul replied:

"Definitely a fun place to go watch a sporting event for sure! I could be a little bit biased but I'm an Eagles fan and they did win in the best way! I love to blowout wins so going into that game was awesome."

This game was a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, with the Chiefs looking to achieve a three-peat after victories in Super Bowls LVII and LVIII. However, the Eagles appeared dominant, limiting the Chiefs to just 23 yards and no points.

Tommy Paul names the two ATP stars he hates playing against

ATP 500 Dallas Open 2025 - Day 6 - Source: Getty

Tommy Paul recently named the two players he hates playing on the ATP tour. According to the American, Miomir Kecmanovic and Francisco Cerundolo are two names ranked outside the top 20 he finds difficult to play against.

Speaking during an appearance on a recent episode of the Nothing Major podcast, Paul said:

"Until this year I struggled with [Miomir] Kecmanovic. I lost to him at the Australian Open, 6-0 in the fifth set, that sucked. I played him in Stockholm this year [2024] and that was the first time I had actually beaten him. For some reason, I really didn’t like playing him very much," he said (as quoted by TennisGazette).

Tommy Paul will participate in the 2025 Mexican Open following a semifinal defeat to Denis Shapovalov at the Dallas Open. The American is seeded third at the ATP 500 event being held at Acapulco, Mexico.

